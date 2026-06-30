How Much of A Threat Is Alabama to LSU in 2026?

Most times LSU and Alabama meet on the gridiron, it becomes a disappointment for the Tigers. LSU has only beat the Crimson tide at home once since 2011.

Those days might be coming to an end now that Lane Kiffin is starting his tenure at LSU with a $40 million roster. For the first time in a while, it feels relatively safe to say that LSU will be favored when these teams meet in Death Valley on Nov. 7.

But these games are always close for at least a half, and both teams enter 2026 with many question marks. For LSU, will everything come together? Alabama doesn't even have a starting quarterback yet, and has to improve on a what was an abysmal offensive line and rushing attack.

Alabama will still pose a challenge in this facet

LT Overton attempts a tackle on Michael Van Buren in a 2025 game against LSU | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

While offseason focus is on the unproven offense, the Alabama defense will still bring the hurt into Death Valley. Though LSU is typically a school that is known for its defensive backs, Alabama brings one of the SEC's best secondary groups into this game.

The Crimson Tide return three of the four starting defensive backs from their 2025 College Football Playoff run: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb. This experienced defensive back unit held LSU to 173 passing yards in 2025.

But LSU's offense is a light-year's difference in 2026, and the Alabama defensive line will also be forcing the Tigers into breaking their quick pace.

Alabama hit the transfer portal for many of their starting defensive lineman—grabbing Terrance Green from Oregon and Devan Thompkins from USC—and returning London Simmons who is poised for a breakout sophomore year.

Alabama's linebacker group is its weakest defensive position, but Yhonzae Pierre and Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson both reportedly had strong spring camps.

LSU's offense against this defensive unit will be a fun battle to watch, especially as Alabama sees Kiffin's fast paced offense wearing purple and gold for the first time.

Is Alabama's offense going to be able to compete?

Ty Simpson throws the ball against LSU in 2025 | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The only SEC team who had a worse rushing attack than Alabama in 2025 was LSU, and the difference is 0.13 yards per game.

Alabama will be featuring a whole new starting offensive line, so its still a mystery how it will be performing come November. It will be hard to be as bad as last year. Running backs Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley will pose some sort of a threat to LSU, but won't run the Tigers over.

While Keelon Russell and Austin Mack battle it out to be the starting quarterback, the strong wide receiver group stands ready.

Ryan Coleman-Williams and his growing stardom return for a third season, Lotzier Brooks is going to have a breakout year and freshman Cedarian Morgan is posed to start his collegiate career in strong fashion.

LSU has a great defensive back room, but it is going to have its hands full in this game as long as the Alabama quarterbacks can hit their targets. It looks as though Russell will get the start, though Mack still has a chance if he has a strong fall.

Alabama didn't hit the portal to look for a quarterback, solidifying its trust and confidence in both of their candidates. Russell was the No. 2 quarterback and player in the 2025 class, only behind former LSU commit Bryce Underwood.

He is a mobile quarterback who mentally trains like Tom Brady. Russell has been lighting up the spring and if he starts the whole year leading up to November, he has a strong chance to throw off LSU's game plan.

If Alabama can get its offense rolling, it will have a good chance of winning this game, unless LSU is also moving like a machine.

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