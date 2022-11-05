LSU vs. Alabama Visitors List: Colin Hurley, Desmond Ricks Headline Deep List

LSU is putting together quite the visitors list for Saturday’s matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide and it’s only getting stronger. With 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects set to be in town, it’s shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the season.

A primetime matchup in Death Valley against an SEC West foe. It doesn’t get much better than that and recruits are prepared to take in the scenes it has to offer.

Here are a few targets set to be in town:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023

Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is 4-star defensive back Javien Toviano.

It’s no secret this program is pushing for the versatile defensive back, even showing him tremendous amounts of attention all over social media with the hashtag trend #Toviano2TheBoot

Look for LSU to continue coming in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback - 2023

LSU made the cut for 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks and will host him for his last official visit in December before announcing his commitment, but before that, he'll be in town this weekend for the Alabama game.

Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class reclassified into the 2023 cycle last week, looking to skip his senior year and enter college.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

Colin Hurley - Quarterback - 2024

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

READ MORE: QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies to 2024

After shutting down his recruitment and committing to LSU on Thursday, to get Hurley in town to see his future home is a big win.

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver - 2023

The top-five wide receiver in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana looks to continue the rich history of elite wideouts to come through Death Valley after committing to the Tigers a couple of months ago.

For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this program as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, looking to keep him close to home. Sampson Jr. has the chance to continue his development even further under wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded this spring.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit this summer and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.

DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman - 2023

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is stacked. With talent all across the board, there was one position group that needed additional depth and that was at offensive line. Gaining a commitment from 4-star DJ Chester filled that void beautifully.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to steal the McDonough, Ga. native. Chester received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with LSU ultimately sealing the deal.

Extremely athletic for his size, it’s clear Chester had an upbringing surrounded by other sports given his elite footwork. With this, it makes him versatile at the offensive line position.

The ability to line up at different positions will help this program long-term. We’ve seen fluctuation this season when it comes to the offensive line. Whether it be flipping guys to center or moving them to guard, it’s clear Kelly values versatility up front.