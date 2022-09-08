Tigers Hosting Elite Prospects This Weekend, Names to Know

The visitors list for the LSU-Southern matchup continues to grow headlined by five-star 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons. It’s the home opener for the Tigers and this program has been itching to get prospects on campus as they continue putting the final touches on their 2023 class while dipping into the 2024 cycle as well.

It’s set to be an incredible atmosphere in Death Valley with a sold out crowd for the battle of Baton Rouge. This coaching staff couldn’t be more excited to get some recruits in to check out a game day with the lights brightest.

Here are a few priority targets set to be in town this weekend:

Colin Simmons - EDGE - 2024 (5-star)

Collins, who already sits at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, is receiving calls from virtually every Power Five program in the country. Being prioritized by a handful of SEC schools, the Tigers are looking to separate themselves from the pack.

The film on Collins doesn’t lie. Using his length and strength to his advantage, he plows through defenders at ease with tremendous technique. The quick feet he attains gives him a severe advantage in the trenches, being extremely well-developed for his age.

To get Collins back to LSU and get a taste of a game-like atmosphere is a major victory for head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers. With Jamar Cain being the primary recruiter of Simmons, he’ll be battling it out with a number of elite programs.

DJ Chester - Offensive Line - 2023 (4-star)

A monstrous tackle, already sitting at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Chester is a force up front. One of the top offensive linemen in Georgia, his ability to run-block is what makes him such a gifted talent. A multi-sport athlete, his background in basketball shows with his quick feet.

Chester is one of the top offensive line prospects left in the 2023 cycle. In a state that is seemingly bursting with top linemen each year, Chester has certainly separated himself as one of the best in the business.

Coach Davis is prioritizing Chester in a big way, making an impact in his recruitment over the summer. It’s looking as though the Tigers are starting to pick up some traction with one of the nation’s top remaining offensive linemen still on the market.

Colin Hurley - Quarterback - 2025 (4-star)

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

Hurley’s offer list has already reached 20+ and the Tigers are heavily in the mix for one of 2025’s finest. To get the dynamic youngster on campus with a sold out crowd in the season opener is a major win for this program.