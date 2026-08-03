LSU vs. Clemson: Biggest Questions Before Week 1

For a thrilling season opener, Clemson will visit Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers during Labor Day Weekend this September.

And there's a lot of excitement riding on the non-conference matchup, as LSU will be debuting its new-and-improved program under Lane Kiffin, while Clemson is driving for revenge after last season's season opener ruled LSU as the real Death Valley.

However, there's also some speculation about what the exciting game will showcase from both talented programs, with major questions surrounding the game.

How Will The Offenses Match Up?

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) pressures Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While LSU was building up an offense from the ground up, Clemson was taking their already talented offense and adding one of the most important factors. A leader.

One of the most significant moves coach Dabo Sweeney has made at Clemson over the past couple of years is hiring offensive coordinator Chad Morris this offseason, flipping the offense into what could be a serious threat.

Morris, who has plenty of experience making Clemson's offense successful in his past, is expected to turn the program into a scoring machine once again.

At the same time, LSU's offense, led by incoming quarterback Sam Leavitt, with talented pass options at his convenience will also showcase a new offense that is shaping up to be an unstoppable force.

There's no doubt that the first Saturday night in Death Valley for the 2026 season will be an exciting talent show of non-stop offensive production.

What Will The Lane Kiffin Debut Look Like?

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While LSU's program is lifting the curtain to reveal a renovated program with new coaches and players, Clemson will be holding the spotlight.

With everyone watching to see just how Kiffin took over his third SEC program and what the immediate impact will be.

It's not just about the controversial coach being on a new sideline, but also the elite talent he brought in this offseason, with major speculation surrounding some of the biggest portal additions.

Most importantly, how each side works together to form an undefeated identity, not just up against the season opener, but the rest of the challenging SEC opponents that lie ahead. c

Who Will Claim The Real Death Valley Title?

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) reacts after the last snap and play after LSU beat Clemson 17-10 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As both Clemson and LSU shared the Death Valley stadium title, each matchup between the two Tigers becomes a battle for the coveted title.

Last year, LSU came home named the real Death Valley Tigers, after a 10-17 victory for the season opener to put LSU ahead of the rival.

Now, Clemson is hunting for revenge in Baton Rouge. While LSU has a lot at stake for the first game, Clemson can bring in a sneaky threat to claim the title this time around.

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