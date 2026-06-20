Sam Leavitt is A Major Wild Card At QB For the LSU Offense

One of the most anticipated seasons of LSU football is slowly approaching as the debut year for the new era of the program from its impressive recruiting class, highlighted by No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt brings major talent to the Tigers, with lofty expectations for the upcoming season in the new era of LSU football. He also brings a sense of uncertainty, being named the biggest wildcard in college football.

Stepping into a brand new playing field - one of the biggest stages in the country - Leavitt's uncertainty is obvious as the play-caller of a national championship contender.

The Limited QB

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after suffering an injury against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In two seasons with the Sundevils, Leavitt posted impressive statistics, accumulating 2,885 passing yards and 24 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman during the 2024 season. His sophomore campaign was projected to look the same, throwing for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games, before suffering a season-ending injury in late October.

With a lingering foot injury that Leavitt played through for three games, he went down for good with a torn ligament that required surgery, ending his season and career with the Sundevils. After transferring to LSU, Leavitt's talent was limited during spring ball, getting the green light just recently.

Not being able to practice to the full ability with a brand-new set of receivers until June is not ideal for an offense with high stakes this season. After all, when the leader of the offense is named a top wildcard contender, the offense can go with it.

But with 11 weeks to prepare for his debut season with the Tigers, kicking off his new career hosting Clemson, he is slowly getting used to being back in the pocket, with positive reports from coach Kiffin.

“He’s doing well. He’s been out there now and is pretty much at full strength. Really good arm, really smart... NFL mindset quarterback from a preparation standpoint,” said Kiffin on Tyrann Mathieu's In The Bayou podcast.

Critical Time

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the dead period beginning on Monday, restricting coaches and prospects to have in-person contact and summer ball just around the corner, Kiffin and his staff will be able to fully lock in on the now healthy transfer.

Time running out may not be the most ideal team for this offense, but frankly, an extra couple of weeks to have a fully healthy quarterback is better than a sort of healthy one. Leavitt's already tested those waters, and it didn't end well.

If Leavitt's anticipated LSU premiere doesn't bring the high-level success that the team has on paper, Kiffin's transfer-first approach won't receive the same support it saw in the offseason, when he added over 40 transfer portal additions.

Still, a top-ranked recruiting class sets up the offense for some success for the upcoming season, even if their play-caller has doubts.

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