Lane Kiffin Shares Important Sam Leavitt Injury Update Before LSU Fall Camp

The LSU Tigers are about to begin fall camp with almost an entirely new roster and a new head coach in Lane Kiffin.

Among the fresh faces is quarterback Sam Leavitt, who transferred in from Arizona State earlier this offseason in hopes of being the next great signal-caller in Baton Rouge during what the program hopes is a championship-level season.

However, Leavitt's arrival to LSU was met with questions about his health after missing most of last season with a foot injury. Fortunately, he's progressed well over the past few months, and Kiffin's latest injury update on his starting quarterback will once again reassure fans that there's been no kind of setback after Leavitt missed spring practice.

LSU QB Sam Leavitt "At Full Strength" Headed Into the Season

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) laughs after a completed pass during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields on April, 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media during a local event in Baton Rouge this week, Kiffin said that Leavitt is "at full strength" as he moves on from the foot injury.

"Sam's doing great," Kiffin said, per John Eads of WAFB. "He's coming back from a foot injury. He's full strength. Now it's just about getting the timing down with everybody."

Kiffin added that Leavitt getting important reps in with his new teammates will be critical during fall camp after missing the team's spring program.

"Anytime you bring a new quarterback in, but really the world we're in now, and especially in the rebooting of the offense, all the quarterbacks are new, and almost all the receivers are new," Kiffin said. "So that's a lot of work to do. And Sam missing spring, this has been very critical in the summer and fall camp obviously will be really critical. But health-wise, he's in really good shape, and he's really been grinding in there to get back faster than they even had him on track before."

Leavitt was coveted by some of the top teams in the country and was viewed as one of the best overall players available in the portal regardless of position. This was for good reason, as he rose up the ranks as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 during his two years at Arizona State.

During his time with the Sun Devils, Leavitt helped lead ASU to a Big 12 Championship win and a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal appearance, all while going 361 of 589 passing for 4,513 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine touchdowns along with 183 carries for 749 yards and 10 more scores across 20 games.

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