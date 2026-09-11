No. 8 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The LSU Tigers were the talk of college football the entire offseason, with everyone waiting with eager anticipation for how Year 1 of the Lane Kiffin era would fare under the bright lights in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers didn't disappoint in their 2026 debut, delivering a primetime beatdown on the Clemson Tigers that left many wondering if they underrated LSU heading into the year. Now, Kiffin and his program get a tune-up game as they welcome the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs into town.

Here's how to watch the Week 2 matchup between the in-state foes.

How to Watch LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 11 LSU Tigers 1-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 1-0 (0-0 in Conference USA)

No. 11 LSU Tigers 1-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 1-0 (0-0 in Conference USA) What: Second game of the season for both teams

Second game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Bulldogs would go 8-5 on the year after finishing 5-3 in Conference USA play.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Bulldogs would go 8-5 on the year after finishing 5-3 in Conference USA play. Series History: The Tigers hold a 20-2 all-time record against the Bulldogs and have not lost to them since a 6-0 loss in 1904.

Meet the Coaches

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie looks on against LSU Tigers during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Cumbie, La Tech: Cumbie has one of the most unique backgrounds, having been a walk-on at Texas Tech before lighting the college football world on fire in his one year as the starter. After transitioning to the coaching side, he spent a long time as an offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach for the Bulldogs, where he holds a 20-31 record.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 116-53 all-time head coaching record.

Matchup Odds Via FanDuel

LSU Tigers wide receiver Phillip Wright III (15) and safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: LSU -35.5 (+100), Clemson +35.5 (-122)

LSU -35.5 (+100), Clemson +35.5 (-122) Over/Under: 55.5 (O -114, U -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

LSU Injury Report

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers will not release an official injury report until the start of conference play, but the program suffered no major injuries in the win over the Clemson Tigers and should have everyone available for the contest.

What to Know About Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs' roster is devoid of elite talent, but they are well-coached, as Cumbie gets the most out of his roster every year. Unfortunately, they return less than 52 percent of their production on both the offense and defense, leaving plenty of question marks for the 2026 season.

However, the Bulldogs are coming off a big win, routing Northwestern State 80-6. While that confidence could carry into Baton Rouge, the talent disparity should be far too wide for this one to be a close game.

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