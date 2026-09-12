LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Live In-Game Updates

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers take on in-state neighbor, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for a Week 2 matchup in Tiger Stadium.

After a dominating Week 1 performance from LSU, one of the most watched programs in the country this season, for head coach Lane Kiffin's takeover and the recent legal drama in Baton Rouge, there are high expectations for this weekend's talent show.

With a major opponent, the head of the Tigers, next week, with Kiffin's anticipated return to Oxford to face SEC rival the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU has one more chance at a lasting impression before crossing state lines.

As the favored winner heading into LA Tech, backup stars are expected to produce a major part of the scoring success for LSU this Saturday.

Not only to preserve the talented starters for next weekend's slate, but also to give the backups a chance to shine on one of the most noteable stages in college football, when the Tigers need it most.

Both LSU and LA Tech showed off their offensive masterclass for the season openers, with LSU putting 41 points over the Clemson Tigers and LA Tech with an impressive 80-point scoring production against the Northwestern State Demons.

As the offenses will continue to be powerhouses in Tiger Stadium, it's up to each defense to be able to hold off the opponent and come out of Week 2 with an undefeated record.

Which might be the biggest prize for the early season matchup, with both teams coming off an opening week peak.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) scrambles out the pocket against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Jayden Madkins (90) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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