LSU Answered 3 Major Questions Against Clemson

The LSU Tigers were the talk of college football all offseason, with many people questioning if the Lane Kiffin hire would translate to wins right away once he took over the program.

For the Tigers, who used to be one of the biggest forces to reckon with in the sport, somewhere along the way they lost their identity, and it was up to Kiffin, and his new roster comprised of over 50 fresh faces, to set the bar in the first game of the year.

Hosting an opponent for the first time in a season opener since 1988, not only did the Tigers dominate the game, they answered three questions about the team that should send worry into the other teams around college football.

Was Sam Leavitt Truly Healthy?

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the allure of the Tigers' Kiffin hire was the prospect of bringing in a new quarterback, Sam Leavitt, who would be tasked with running the offense. While his skill was never in question, an offseason surgery that limited his participation before fall camp had many wondering how healthy and mobile he would be for the season opener.

Leavitt wasted no time answering that, throwing for 230 yards, while more importantly, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts.

His mobility, and furthermore his ability to extend his plays, have always been his strong suit, and while he looks elite in that categroy now, the Tigers offense gets a big boost.

Will the Tigers be able to Run the Ball?

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) eludes a tackle against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has now shied away from speaking on how important it is for his offense to be great at running the ball in order to find a rhythm and keep defenses honest, which then opens up the passing lanes that are where the offense burns their opponent.

After having struggled to run the ball effectively under the last regime, the new-look Tigers showed no problems with it, rushing for 309 yards, more than double their opponent's total yardage in the game.

The offensive line was opening wide running lanes, and new running back Dilin Jones was feasting out of the backfield, running for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Finding a running game was critical for success, and they might have found more than they initially thought they would.

Can the New Look Defense Inspire Confidence?

Tigers Linebacker Whit Weeks 7, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With over 50 new faces on the roster, the talent in Baton Rouge was never doubted, as the Tigers had the pieces to be successful on every level. However, working communication and general group compatibility would need to be addressed in week one.

The Tigers did that, getting elite production from returning faces like linebacker Whit Weeks and new faces such as his fellow linebacker, TJ Dottery. With very minimal missed assignments, and a general feeling of team camaraderie on the field, the Tigers' defense looked scary, and they will only grow better every week.

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