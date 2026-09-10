LSU's New-Look Offense Has a Chance to Show Week 1 Was No Fluke

Last season, LSU's offense scored 25 or more points twice during the regular season. They didn't have a single 100-yard rusher either. It took Lane Kiffin one game to achieve both milestones.

LSU's offense scored six touchdowns and totaled 644 yards on Saturday. Dilin Jones and Sam Leavitt rushed for over 100 yards in LSU's 51-10 win over Clemson. Kiffin's offense was balanced, pushing the tempo while dominating time of possession.

Not every game is going to look as dominant as Saturday, but it's a great sign of what's to come.

LSU is Not Remotely Satisfied

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The consensus around LSU is that no one is even close to being satisfied. Week 1 may have been a good start, but there is a lot of work to do. Kiffin spoke about the mindset that last week doesn't matter.

"Don't let the opponent dictate how you are," Kiffin said. "We challenge our players to do that, so the fans, too...Last week is over. It doesn't matter. Everything has to be the same as last Saturday."

Kiffin posted a message for his player to see that read: "LA Tech has beaten LSU before. Get your mind right. 1-0 is all that matters. Get over yourself."

That's the mindset of a winning coach and a program constantly looking to improve. The Tigers will be heavy favorites against Louisiana Tech, but it's clear they aren't looking ahead to the Ole Miss game. Going 1-0 is the top priority.

LSU would love to build on last week's progression. They averaged 5.3 yards per carry, and the offensive line didn't allow any of the three quarterbacks to be sacked. However, the Tigers should be more efficient in the passing game.

Things to Watch on Saturday

LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. | Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

Leavitt finished 16-of-28 for 230 passing yards, but he also threw an interception on the second play of the game. While a turnover may not be detrimental against Louisiana Tech, Kiffin stressed the importance of protecting the ball.

This could be a great opportunity for Leavitt to work on timing with his wide receivers. There were a couple of instances where it wasn't a clean operation, which is to be expected with a new quarterback and a revamped wide receiver room.

Winston Watkins Jr. and Phillip Wright III had big games, but it would be nice to see Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris more involved this week. The Clemson game was a tremendous effort from the offense, but now they must stack great performances.

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