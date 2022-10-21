LSU vs. Ole Miss: SI Tickets Has The Deal For You

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels tickets for this weekend.

SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.

No matter the amount you spend, whether it be $40 or $4,000, it’s a $10 flat fee, keeping the fan’s experience in mind.

To buy tickets for this weekend’s matchup between LSU and Ole Miss, click here. You can get tickets for as low as $60 for the highly anticipated showdown that will be featured on CBS.

READ MORE: Game Preview and Predictions - LSU vs. Ole Miss

Heading into the matchup, unranked LSU opens as a 2.5-point favorite over No. 7 Ole Miss, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Rebels hit the road to take on a fiery LSU squad who is fresh off of their crucial victory over Florida.

The Tigers are clicking on all cylinders, led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For Ole Miss, their offense is led by USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart. Providing the Rebels with a dual-threat gunslinger who can extend plays with his feet, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against a Lane Kiffin led offense.

READ MORE: Micah Baskerville's Game Continues to Evolve, Growth off the Field

Kiffin has repeatedly inserted himself in the conversation as one of the gutsiest coaches in college football. No matter the down, he’s willing to take the risk and put on a show. How will he handle an LSU defensive line that is no joke?

Brian Kelly and his squad look to carry their momentum from last week’s victory over Florida into Saturday against Ole Miss. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against an SEC West foe.