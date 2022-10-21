Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Ole Miss

The Tigers enter their matchup against Ole Miss looking replicate the same success they had a week ago against Florida. As this program continues to rebuild under Brian Kelly, they have jumped hurdle after hurdle, but facing a Top 10 opponent like Ole Miss could be a huge confidence booster for this squad.

The victory over Florida served as a foundational piece to what this program is building for the future, but Saturday against the Rebels has the chance to be a statement game for the Bayou Bengals.

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday night, the Kelly vs. Lane Kiffin dynamic, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is favored by 2.5 points over Ole Miss with the over/under set at 65.5, according to SI Sportsbook. The oddsmakers predict a high-scoring matchup and so do we.

With the Rebels attaining one of the most ferocious offensive attacks in the country, the Tigers will need to match, paving the way for a high-scoring game.

The 2:30 p.m. matchup presents an incredibly hostile environment for the opposing Ole Miss Rebels. In the past, we’ve seen Tiger Stadium erupt during this time slot, and factoring in a Top 10 Rebels squad makes it that much more interesting.

Brian Kelly vs. Lane Kiffin

The Tigers are presented with quite the challenge against No. 7 Ole Miss. With Lane Kiffin leading the Rebels, he’s paved the way for his team to be dominant on both sides of the football and Kelly dove deeper into what makes him such a gifted coach.

Having faced each other before, Kelly understands Kiffin’s coaching style to a degree, but this year’s squad is somewhat complete offensively.

Attaining a quarterback who is “a beautiful thrower of the football” and a rushing attack that makes their engine go, it’s a complete package the Tigers must prepare for.

Kelly harped on Kiffin’s style of coaching, his squad and the difficulties presented when facing such a talented SEC opponent.

Slowing Down the Ole Miss Rushing Attack

Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been the dynamic duo Ole Miss has needed this season to give the Rebels a balanced offensive attack. Evans has been a solid RB2, but Judkins has been an under the radar star this season.

Already up to 720 yards on 121 rushing attempts, Judkins has been a major component to this team’s success this season. Tack on 10 touchdowns as well, his mix of power and finesse is what makes him such a challenge for opponents.

This LSU defense gave up over 200 rushing yards last weekend against Florida. To see success this weekend, it’s imperative they get into the backfield and slow down the Rebels’ rushing attack Saturday night.

Predictions

Ultimately containing Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart and keeping their rushing attack in check will put LSU in position to win this one and upset the No. 7 Rebels. With the Tigers' defensive line preparing for their biggest test of the season, they’ll be the deciding factor Saturday night.

On the other side of the ball, can Jayden Daniels continue his hot streak against an Ole Miss secondary that has been rather inconsistent this season? Time will tell.

The Rebels are yet to face an opponent of LSU’s caliber, making their No. 7 ranking rather inflated, but that doesn’t take anything away from what they’re capable of doing in a big-time matchup. Keeping their rushing attack in check while capitalizing on red zone opportunities will be of the utmost importance for LSU.

Score Prediction: LSU 37, Ole Miss 34