Brian Kelly Hopeful the Tigers Can Get Jack Bech More Touches

Through the past two games, LSU wide receiver Jack Bech has been targeted only twice with one reception for 17 yards against Southern. Bech, who burst onto the scene as a freshman, was only on the field for eight plays in the Week 2 victory.

The Lafayette native suffered a stress fracture this offseason that sidelined him for much of the summer and into fall camp, but Bech has been cleared for action, appearing in all three games this season.

Many expected the youngster to make an even greater impact this season than he did in 2021, and it’s very possible that does occur, but the slow start has certainly raised questions.

Brian Kelly detailed the Tigers’ plan to get Bech more involved in the offense as the season goes on, starting with this weekend against New Mexico.

“I think, quite frankly, as coaches, and it starts with me, we've got to get him more involved,” Kelly said. “And you're gonna see that that's going to begin to take place this weekend.”

Yes, LSU has a loaded wide receiver room, but utilizing both Bech and Boutte is of the utmost importance. We’ve heard Kelly recently harped on this program’s plan to get Boutte involved in the game plan, but adding Bech will also be of the utmost importance.

Bech took part in SEC Media Days alongside Coach Kelly, BJ Ojulari and Mike Jones Jr., becoming a face of the Tigers.

“Jack’s done everything he's been asked of,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “This shouldn't be any narrative out there that he hasn’t hasn’t or he's injured. We have to do a better job as a coaching staff.”

With the standout sophomore ready for a bigger role in this offense, he has the support of his head coach to get him more touches. Bech led the Tigers with 43 receptions in 2021, ranking third in receiving yards with 489, and added three receiving touchdowns as well.