LSU WR Winston Watkins Gives Insight On Playing Former Team In Oxford

After a historical matchup during Week 3, LSU faced SEC rival the Ole Miss Rebels for an anticpated return of former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin wasn't the only one heading back to Oxford dressed in purple and yellow, as multiple former Ole Miss coaching staff members and players also made their return.

One player who crossed state lines last offseason, wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., recently gave the media his insight on making the daunting return to Ole Miss.

Same Stadium, Different Sideline

LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown by dunking a basketball in a hoop during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watkins is one of four former Rebels to make the historical move with Kiffin, being able to not only stay under the same head coach but also continue to develop under offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

While the revamp in Baton Rouge has a completely different roster, Watkins explains how the coaching methods are similar when asked during Tuesday's press conference.

"For the most part, I feel like it's the same," Watkins said. "I don't think anything really changed cuz like, Coach Weiss and Coach Kiffin have their own principles and stuff that they run, like wherever they go, you know."

Last Saturday, Watkins stood on the opposite sideline wearing rival colors, as his former program watched their old coaches produce the same offensive schemes that led the Rebels to the first playoff run in program history.

But as Watkins further explained to the media, the 'situations are different' at LSU. The different situations that both Kiffin, his staff and Watkins looked forward to playing in when making the program switch.

Dealing With The Difference

LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers didn't return from Oxford with the outcome they wanted, falling short to the Rebels 32-24 after a long uphill battle.

It was one of the most anticipated games of the season across both the conference and the country, becoming a daunting environment for the Tigers, one that they come out victorious in.

While it was a large number of players' first time in the SEC environment on the road, it was Watkins first time back at Vaught-Hemingway, wearing the opposing team's colors.

"On the opposite sideline, it was hectic. It was very crazy...... But being here, though, I feel like we went in there and handled it pretty well. You know, for all the stuff that was going on, all the noise that we had," said Watkins.

It was unlike any player, returner, transfer portal addition, or former Rebel has ever played in, at the ultimate road game disadvantage, walking into enemy territory.

As LSU couldn't pull off the win, Watkins still saw success as a receiver, with 54 receiving yards across three receptions, while also scoring a touchdown in his former endzone.

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