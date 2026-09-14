LSU's Ole Miss Transfers Made A Lot of Noise Before Oxford Return

It's one of the most anticipated of the season this Saturday, as the LSU Tigers will cross state lines to visit the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

As both teams are undefeated heading into the first SEC game of the year, there's more than a Top-10 matchup that this weekend will bring.

As Lane Kiffin makes an anticipated return to his former program, Ole Miss, the environment that the Tigers will walk into will be nothing short of brutal. But it's not just about the play-caller's return, as major key players from the Rebels will also be returning to their former program. Players who have made crucial impacts in LSU's success so far.

The Defensive Duo

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) scrambles against LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense has been able to hold opponents to only 24 points so far this season, becoming the ultimate weapon for the Tigers' success and the biggest nightmare for opposing offenses.

Last weekend's matchup against in-state neighbor LA Tech brought the ultimate defensive production, with standout stars across the unit.

Linebacker TJ Dottery, a transfer from Ole Miss, led the unit in tackles against the Bulldogs, with nine total tackles and six solo, a major step up from Week 1's four total tackles.

On the line, Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen made his name known, being LA Tech quarterback's biggest problem, with three sacks and four tackles for loss at the edge position.

He also put up five total tackles in Week 2, four of them being solo. During his LSU debut, Umanmielen had six total tackles, one solo, and two more sacks.

When the edge rusher was brought up in Monday's press conference, Kiffin said, 'I'm glad he's on our side.' That's one player that the Tigers don't want in blue and red this Saturday.

Now that he returns to Oxford, his newest target is a familiar face - Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who both Umanmielen and Dottery played with last season.

With the way this duo has stood out on the defense so far, a friendly connection won't get in the way of continuing the tackle production trend.

Emerging On The Offense

Winston Watkins Jr 6, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Also leading the stat leaderboard is former Rebel, wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who recorded 110 receiving yards on seven receptions and scored his first LSU touchdown in the Clemson matchup.

In Week 2, Watkins put up 43 yards on five receptions to move the ball downfield. He's stood out as one of Sam Leavitt's secure options in the crowded wide receiver room, being a major talent on the offense.

This was the same case last season at Ole Miss, breaking out in the position group with 373 receiving yards over the season. Now, he gives his talent to a new team, facing a fan base that once cheered him on in the end zone.

The fourth and final former Rebel is offensive lineman Devin Harper, who is slowly emerging from the position group after a rough game for the group in Week 2, with Leavitt being sacked three times.

He is still sitting behind a very crowded depth group on the offensive line, as the sophomore continues to learn from the starting five to become a reliable starter over time.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.