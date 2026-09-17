LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The time has arrived. A highly-anticipated game will unfold on Saturday as the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels welcome Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 LSU Tigers. Emotions will be running high on both sides.

The Tigers (2-0) dismantled Clemson in their season opener and followed that performance up with a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech. Now, they'll face a hostile road test in Oxford. The Rebels (2-0) defeated Louisville 41-38 in a thrilling ranked-on-ranked matchup. Last week, they defeated Charlotte 41-9.

All signs point to an instant classic on Saturday night.

Keys to the Game

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying composed: This game will feature extracurricular drama. Kiffin's return will be met with hostility and anger toward LSU. But he believes the pressure is on Ole Miss.

“There’s just going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me. I said, you just get to go play,” Kiffin said of his message to the team. “The pressure’s on them. They’re the team that, and we won seven games last year. They won 13. They return two Heisman candidates.”

Whichever team can remain composed and focused on the field will win this game. The Tigers cannot allow the outside noise affect their play.

The Battle Up Front: The Tigers' defensive line must win up front consistently. Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss are game-changing players, and if LSU can find a way to neutralize them, it would be a massive advantage.

Princewill Umanmielen will be the key to speeding up Chambliss. The Tigers will heavily lean on their defensive line to win this game.

Protecting the Ball: Sam Leavitt has thrown four interceptions through two games. It hasn't hurt LSU yet, but it will against the Rebels. Leavitt can't put the ball in danger. However, the initial SEC injury report listed Leavitt as doubtful for Saturday's game, which would be a massive loss.

Ole Miss' secondary has been susceptible to chunk plays, so the Tigers may look to exploit them. This game could be Leavitt's signature moment at LSU if he plays.

Final Score Prediction

LSU cornerback DJ Pickett. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday's game could come down to the wire. Both teams have prolific offenses and can score quickly.

LSU will get an incredible road test in Oxford. This new-look roster will get its toughest test yet. Not to mention, there could be massive College Football Playoff implications. Both programs see themselves as legitimate contenders, and a win for the Tigers could make those aspirations possible.

Kiffin's team will be ready to meet the moment, and Leavitt leads LSU to a go-ahead scoring drive to knock off Ole Miss. It will not be easy, but the Tigers scrape by with a win.

Score Prediction: LSU 31 Ole Miss 30

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