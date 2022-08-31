Malik Nabers to be LSU's Return Specialist, Prepared for Breakout Season

Sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers has burst onto the scene in a big way this offseason, really putting it together during fall camp. But the gifted wideout is set to do more than be a lethal pass catcher this fall, he’s also prepared to be LSU’s starting kick returner.

Nabers won the job as both kick returner and punt returner during camp, putting his athleticism and quick, twitchy movements on full display. He was in competition with a number of other Tigers, namely running back Armoni Goodwin, cornerback Sevyn Banks and receiver Evan Francioni.

“I think we feel pretty good with Malik Nabers as our returner. We feel like he’s got the ability to change the game,” Kelly said. “When you have a guy back there like Malik, you get a buy-in from everybody in terms of your kickoff return team, your punt return team. They see the talent with a guy like that.”

Related: Malik Nabers Adapting to Starting, Leadership Role

Kelly spoke on the growth Nabers has made this offseason.

The evolution of Nabers from last fall to now has been remarkable. Looking to be the clearcut WR2 for the Tigers this season, his meteoric rise mimics that of a handful of other Tiger greats.

Senior running back John Emery hopped on the Jordy Culotta Show Tuesday afternoon with tremendous praise for Nabers.

“He’s like Ja’Marr [Chase] 2.0,” Emery said of Nabers.

Related: State of the LSU WR Room, Malik Nabers Shining

After transitioning to the slot, his game has made significant advancements over the last few months, getting the chance to become a versatile pass catcher for the Tigers.

Related: Players StandingOut During Fall Camp

"My role right now is mainly in the slot but I've been asking to get some outside to make me more available," Nabers said. "In the slot they're looking for guys that are shifty. I was an outside guy in high school so when I came here I had to change the route from outside to inside. Looked at different film like Cooper Kupp and Jarvis Landry who I'm compared to so I look at a lot of his plays."

Now, the dynamic sophomore will do more than be Boutte’s sidekick offensively. Nabers will be a return specialist and show the country just how special he is with the ball in his hands.