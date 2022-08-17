LSU Football: Players Standing Out During Fall Camp

As fall camp continues, there have been a few Tigers who have taken the next step in their development and are prepared for a breakout season. This LSU roster is comprised of fresh faces for the most part, but the growth a number of these players have taken from spring camp to now is remarkable.

Kelly has traditionally shown a tendency to not start his true freshmen, but this year could be different with two Tigers emerging as starting caliber guys.

Here are a few players to monitor:

Malik Nabers - Wide Receiver

The sophomore wide receiver is dominating fall camp to this point. Seemingly unguardable at times, Nabers has looked the part all of camp and giving the sense he is prepared to take on a major role in 2022.

"I've been taking it day by day, giving this new coaching staff a little bit of who I am. Been focusing on a better player, better teammate and a better leader than I was last year," Nabers said during spring. "The role that I have now is I have to be a leader so that's what I've focused on."

Looking to carry his late season heroics into 2022, Nabers has the chance to show this new coaching staff what he’s about and insert himself as a weapon next to Kayshon Boutte in the fall as WR2. Like Boutte did in his freshman campaign, Nabers finished his first season on a high note with plenty of room to grow.

Colby Richardson - Cornerback

The McNeese State transfer has seemingly made a meteoric rise up the depth chart of this LSU squad. Following Coach Frank Wilson from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge, Richardson has been a highlight through 12 practices of fall camp.

The 24-year-old graduate transfer has taken a majority of first team reps with the cornerbacks and hasn’t looked back. Head coach Brian Kelly has spoken highly of Richardson and the growth he has made, able to step in right away and make an impact.

“[Colby Richardson] coming in and really showing himself from McNeese State as somebody that can compete for us right away,” Kelly said last week.

Mason Taylor - Tight End

When your dad is one of the greatest defensive ends of all time, you know you're coming from some pretty great genes. The true freshman has come into camp with something to prove on the gridiron, showcasing his talent in a big way.

With tremendous size, standing at 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Taylor is extremely shifty for how big he is. Though Kole Taylor has been taking a majority of first team reps, Mason has begun getting his fair share as well, emerging as a major threat for this team.

It’ll be interesting to monitor the growth Taylor makes as camp rolls on and if Kelly will give the freshman some significant snaps this season. Regardless, the Tigers are getting a playmaker in Taylor for the long haul.

Will Campbell - Offensive Line

Save the best for last, right? Freshman offensive lineman Will Campbell is quickly making his presence felt on this LSU squad. Enrolling early and getting to campus in the spring, Campbell had quite the first impression with many prepared to label him as a starter after camp.

It’s important to note the work Campbell has done since getting to campus. Hitting the weight room and getting his body right, the youngster is already at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, looking the part.

Prepared to carry the load as LSU’s starting left tackle, Campbell is set to gain significant experience in Year 1 with the Tigers.