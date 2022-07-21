Mike Jones Jr. Ready to Elevate His Game, Lead Linebacker Unit

Off the field, LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is one of the most personable, genuine players on this roster, but on the field is a different story. Jones is a monster when given the opportunity, and despite not getting significant snaps last year, this season has the chance to be his.

The Clemson transfer has had an incredible offseason, and with new linebackers coach/defensive coordinator Matt House leading the defense, 2022 could be Jones’ year.

Jones has spoken highly of his new position coach and the standard he holds his players to both on and off the field.

“Coach House is a very demanding coach, but we’ve all stepped up to the challenge and we push each other to be great,” Jones said at SEC Media Day. “He’s high tempo and puts the pressure on you. I talk to him or draw up stuff and he makes me do everything with tempo. It makes all of us better. I’m prepared for it all.”

“He has a standard for our defense. Everybody, when they’re on that field, we’re gonna meet that standard or you’re not going to be on the field. That’s who we are, who we’re trying to be as a defense and all of the guys they’ve bought in.”

Jones has adapted to being the veteran in this linebacker's room after the departure of Butkus Award Finalist Damone Clark. Taking the new guys under his wing has been something he has become accustomed to this offseason.

With true freshmen Harold Perkins and DeMario Tolan in the mix, Jones has watched them closely this summer, understanding they’re the future of this program.

“Those guys shocked me very early on,” Jones said of Perkins and Tolan. “They have a desire to really be great. I haven’t seen young guys in the film room like that ever, I know I wasn’t in the film room like that when I first got to school. They’ve been grinding all summer and Demario was here in the spring too. They’re hard workers and I’m sure they’re going to have great careers.”

This linebacker group has the chance to be special this season with veterans Micah Baskerville and Jones Jr. leading the way. With defensive coordinator Matt House coming in and bringing his expertise to this unit, we could see Jones elevate his game to the next level and showcase what he’s capable of in 2022.