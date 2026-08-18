Multiple LSU Tigers Named Preseason All-Americans
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The LSU Tigers have no shortage of talent on Lane Kiffin's roster ahead of the 2026 season.
Now, that talent is officially getting recognized with kickoff a little over two weeks away.
The Associated Press released its Preseason All-American teams on Tuesday, and three LSU players made the list, though Tiger fans will certainly argue that there could have been more.
Trey'Dez Green, TE - First-Team Offense
Green is one of the most important returners on an offense that's experienced massive turnover this offseason.
Even with all of the new wide receivers Kiffin and the coaching staff added out of the transfer portal, Green still might be the most talented pass-catcher LSU has this upcoming season.
Green already displayed his elite talent during his first two years at LSU but Kiffin's offense will open things up for him even further. He posted 33 catches for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season but fans should expect even better production this fall.
Jordan Seaton, OT - Second-Team Offense
One of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, Seaton will likely play only one season at LSU before heading off to the NFL. His inclusion as an All-American is no surprise, but there is definitely a debate to be had about Seaton being a First-Team selection instead.
The starting left tackle for new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, Seaton's presence will also help improve what was a poor Tigers rushing attack last season. LSU certainly paid a pretty penny to land him, but it's easy to see it paying off, if Seaton stays healthy of course.
He will be a massive reason why the Tigers have any success next season.
Ty Benefield, Safety - Second-Team Defense
After three years at Boise State, Benefield joins LSU as one of the lone new additions to the secondary out of the portal, joining Ohio State safety transfer Faheem Delane.
Benefield brings experience and proven production to Blake Baker's defense. In his college career, he's played in 41 games while posting 235 total tackles (162 solo), 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions.
Benefield might not yet be as recognizable a name as Seaton or Green but he could put himself on the map with a strong season in Baton Rouge.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7