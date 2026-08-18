Multiple LSU Tigers Named Preseason All-Americans

The LSU Tigers have no shortage of talent on Lane Kiffin's roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Now, that talent is officially getting recognized with kickoff a little over two weeks away.

The Associated Press released its Preseason All-American teams on Tuesday, and three LSU players made the list, though Tiger fans will certainly argue that there could have been more.

Trey'Dez Green, TE - First-Team Offense

LSU Tigers tight end Trey’dez Green (14) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green is one of the most important returners on an offense that's experienced massive turnover this offseason.

Even with all of the new wide receivers Kiffin and the coaching staff added out of the transfer portal, Green still might be the most talented pass-catcher LSU has this upcoming season.

Green already displayed his elite talent during his first two years at LSU but Kiffin's offense will open things up for him even further. He posted 33 catches for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season but fans should expect even better production this fall.

Jordan Seaton, OT - Second-Team Offense

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, Seaton will likely play only one season at LSU before heading off to the NFL. His inclusion as an All-American is no surprise, but there is definitely a debate to be had about Seaton being a First-Team selection instead.

The starting left tackle for new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, Seaton's presence will also help improve what was a poor Tigers rushing attack last season. LSU certainly paid a pretty penny to land him, but it's easy to see it paying off, if Seaton stays healthy of course.

He will be a massive reason why the Tigers have any success next season.

Ty Benefield, Safety - Second-Team Defense

Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After three years at Boise State, Benefield joins LSU as one of the lone new additions to the secondary out of the portal, joining Ohio State safety transfer Faheem Delane.

Benefield brings experience and proven production to Blake Baker's defense. In his college career, he's played in 41 games while posting 235 total tackles (162 solo), 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Benefield might not yet be as recognizable a name as Seaton or Green but he could put himself on the map with a strong season in Baton Rouge.

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