College Football Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Georgia Favored vs. Alabama, Texas Favored vs. OU)
Week 6 of the 2026 college football season features some massive rivalry matchups, as the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.
There are a bunch of games between top-25 teams, as the UCLA Bruins take on the Oregon Ducks, the formerly ranked Kentucky Wildcats (fell out despite a win in Week 5) play the LSU Tigers and nearly every top-25 team is in action on Saturday.
The Heisman race could see a major shakeup, especially if the rising Keelon Russell is able to lead Alabama to a win over the Bulldogs and put the Crimson Tide even further up in the National Championship conversation.
With conference play in full swing, there’s a chance that the AP Poll sees a ton of changes week-to-week going forward. Despite that, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Miami all remain near the top of the national title odds, along with Texas (off a bye), Georgia and Alabama.
If you're looking to bet on college football, getting a look at the opening odds is super important, as it’ll help you decipher the line movement and how the market views each of these teams, especially in the matchups between top-25 teams.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for every top-25 college football game in Week 6.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
No. 20 vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Washington -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Iowa State vs. No. 8 BYU Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: BYU -10.5 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
No. 7 Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Indiana -9.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Missouri -3 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
UCF vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Oklahoma State -10 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
North Carolina vs. No. 25 Pitt Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Pitt -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
South Carolina vs. No. 16 Florida Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Florida -14 (-115)
- Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texas -9.5 (-105)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Stanford vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Notre Dame -36.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ole Miss -10.5 (-115)
- Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 21 UCLA vs. No. 13 Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Oregon -11.5 (-110)
- Total: 61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 22 Houston vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Kansas State -2.5 (-102)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Maryland vs. No. 5 Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ohio State -35.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 15 Tennessee vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Tennessee -14 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 10 LSU vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: LSU -10 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Georgia -2.5 (-105)
- Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 19 USC vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: USC -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas vs. No. 12 Utah Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Utah -15.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Boise State -7.5 (-115)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2