College Football Week 6 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Georgia Favored vs. Alabama, Texas Favored vs. OU)

Week 6 of the 2026 college football season features some massive rivalry matchups, as the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.

There are a bunch of games between top-25 teams, as the UCLA Bruins take on the Oregon Ducks, the formerly ranked Kentucky Wildcats (fell out despite a win in Week 5) play the LSU Tigers and nearly every top-25 team is in action on Saturday.

The Heisman race could see a major shakeup , especially if the rising Keelon Russell is able to lead Alabama to a win over the Bulldogs and put the Crimson Tide even further up in the National Championship conversation .

With conference play in full swing, there’s a chance that the AP Poll sees a ton of changes week-to-week going forward. Despite that, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Miami all remain near the top of the national title odds, along with Texas (off a bye), Georgia and Alabama.

If you're looking to bet on college football, getting a look at the opening odds is super important, as it’ll help you decipher the line movement and how the market views each of these teams, especially in the matchups between top-25 teams.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every top-25 college football game in Week 6.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 20 vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Washington -2.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Iowa State vs. No. 8 BYU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -10.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

No. 7 Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -9.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Missouri -3 (-115)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UCF vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oklahoma State -10 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

North Carolina vs. No. 25 Pitt Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Pitt -3.5 (-115)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

South Carolina vs. No. 16 Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Florida -14 (-115)

Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -9.5 (-105)

Total: 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Stanford vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -36.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ole Miss -10.5 (-115)

Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 21 UCLA vs. No. 13 Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oregon -11.5 (-110)

Total: 61.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 22 Houston vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Kansas State -2.5 (-102)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Maryland vs. No. 5 Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -35.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -14 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 10 LSU vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -10 (-110)

Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 6 Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -2.5 (-105)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 19 USC vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: USC -1.5 (-105)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas vs. No. 12 Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -15.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Boise State -7.5 (-115)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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