What We Learned About LSU's Depth After Defeating Texas A&M

LSU dominated Texas A&M from start to finish, winning 35-6 on Saturday night. Lane Kiffin's team delivered a big-time response. They quickly flushed last week's disappointing loss to Ole Miss and fired on all cylinders.

The Tigers pulled away in the third quarter and allowed some backups to play later in the game. It was a complete effort from both sides of the ball.

Let's take a look at one thing we learned from LSU's victory over Texas A&M.

LSU Might Be Okay Without its Stars

LSU running back Harlem Berry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers suffered major injury setbacks last week. Tight end Trey'Dez Green and safety Dashawn Spears left the Ole Miss game with significant injuries. The lack of depth became a concern.

But several guys stepped up on Saturday. Jackson Harris' breakout game was a massive help for the offense. He recorded six receptions, 163 yards, and two touchdowns. Winston Watkins Jr. contributed five receptions for 107 yards.

Green was Sam Leavitt's go-to target on third down, but the offense didn't skip a beat. The Tigers flexed their receiving depth against the Aggies.

With Spears out for the season, safety Ty Benefield moved into the STAR role, and it paid off. The Boise State transfer had a team-leading seven tackles. Kiffin spoke about the unique challenge with replacing Spears.

“We made a unique move with Dashawn being out,” Kiffin said. “We moved Ty and played him in that spot the whole game for those perimeter runs and quarterback scrambles. That’s a really great tackler right there in rerouting perimeter plays and stuff.”

However, Whit Weeks left the game on crutches and a walking boot on his right foot. Kiffin didn't sound optimistic about the injury during the game.

“I’ve not been around this many significant injuries early in the year like this. It’s really unfortunate," Kiffin said. "The good thing was guys stepped up and played in place of really significant players, with Spears and Trey’Dez being out, and now with Whit. I don’t have any update on that, but obviously it didn’t look good when he walked off."

If Weeks is out long-term, it will be tough to replace his production. He is one of the leaders on defense, and few players can replicate his fiery play style. LSU survived Texas A&M without some of its star players, which is a good sign. But they can only withstand so many injuries.

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