A Look Into LSU's Quarterback Battle As It Enters Fall Camp

With fall camp kicking off this week, the hot topic of conversation will be the LSU quarterback competition and who will be the starter for Sept. 4th’s season opener against Florida State. In a battle that features Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard, it’ll be a battle the country watches closely.

After spring camp, there wasn’t much separation between the group of quarterbacks, but after a summer of growth, fall camp will answer a number of questions. Head coach Brian Kelly has already shut down the idea of a two-quarterback system, looking to solidify a No. 1 option.

Here we looked at each signal-caller and what they can bring to this program if named the starter:

Myles Brennan

The sixth-year pocket passer has seemingly hit his stride as he heads into his final year for the Tigers. After a standout spring camp, Brennan put on display his pinpoint accuracy paired with his leadership ability in the locker room.

If Brennan can remain healthy and continue his strong offseason, he’ll certainly be in position to be at the top of the quarterbacks depth chart. In an offensive scheme that may not favor his play style due to Denbrock’s love of a quarterback who can be a tad more mobile in the pocket, Brennan’s accuracy and leadership could be what helps him in the long run.

Related: Myles Brennan Speaks About Quarterback Battle

Clearly being the longest tenured Tiger in this battle, Brennan isn’t shy of competition, entering yet another one before his final season. Brennan’s leadership and experience could be two pieces that benefit him most in this one.

Garrett Nussmeier

The redshirt freshman has grown tremendously this offseason, really shining brightest during the spring game. With many believing this would be a two-man race between Brennan and Daniels, Nussmeier proved he’s more than capable of winning this battle.

Wanting to get rid of the “gunslinger” narrative, Nussmeier showed during camp his improvements in mechanics as well as making the simple play rather than the home run ball. Rather than always going for the home run play, Nussmeier settled down this offseason to make the smarter read.

Related: Garrett Nussmeier Looking to Reshape "Gunslinger" Perception

Fall camp will be crucial for Nussmeier, who opened the eyes of Kelly throughout much of March and April. Labeling him as an “exciting” quarterback who makes plays, Nussmeier isn’t backing down to this competition in the slightest.

Jayden Daniels

A true dual-threat quarterback, Daniels’ legs are what will help him during fall camp due to the way offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock runs his offense. By no means is this playbook catered to Daniels, but it certainly benefits him most.

His film doesn’t lie. In a competitive PAC-12, Daniels threw for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns during his three seasons as Arizona State's primary starter. Daniels, like Brennan, is certainly in position to be the Tigers QB1.

With the most on-field experience of anyone in this competition, Daniels has shown what he’s capable of under the bright lights, which is a piece of his game that separates him from the rest.

Walker Howard

A thumb injury before camp sidelined Howard for much of his first few months in Death Valley, but the early-enrollee didn’t let that stop him from competing in March and April. Entering a stiff quarterback competition, Howard came into camp absorbing information like a sponge.

Howard showed why he was such a highly touted recruit before coming to LSU during spring camp, making a handful of impressive throws, namely a 60-yard bomb to Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy to cap off a Saturday scrimmage.

Though Kelly will more than likely not start a true freshman at quarterback, this program has their guy for the long haul in Howard, who showed what he brings to the table during spring camp. Learning under Brennan, Daniels and Nussmeier will only make him better.