NEWS: Five-Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Announces Commitment Date

Here we go… The moment the entire LSU community has been waiting for as five-star Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced his commitment date. The elite wide receiver will announce his college decision on August 6th at 3:06 PM.

The top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff.

Related: In-State Prospects on the Tigers Radar, Who to Know

Sampson Jr. is right down the road from Death Valley and the Tigers have been pushing for the state’s No. 2 prospect for quite some time. LSU has been recruiting him since Day 1, constantly rooting for him to suit up for the purple and gold.

LSU has all the momentum in this one and would certainly slow down questions regarding Kelly’s ability to recruit in-state. In previous years we have seen the state’s top wideouts go elsewhere, so to keep Sampson Jr. in Baton Rouge would be the cherry on top to an elite 2023 class.

The Tigers currently sit with 17 commitments in their 2023 cycle, headlined by five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown. To pair Brown with Sampson Jr. would create a lethal duo for the foreseeable future.

Related: Tigers Gain Commitment From Big-Time Wide Receiver Jalen Brown

Brown, a vertical threat, is a speedster who uses his quickness to his advantage when separating himself from defenders. Sampson Jr. uses tremendous physicality to fight off the defense and reach the ball at its highest point.

Having two receivers with different, yet similar play styles could put this LSU program in position to have quite the offense down the line.

Sampson Jr. is certainly trending the Tigers way, but it’ll take some work to seal the deal. With a trio of schools coming in hot to lure the Catholic High standout their way, it’ll be interesting to monitor things as his recruitment winds down.