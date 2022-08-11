News: LSU Defensive Back Jordan Toles Enters Transfer Portal

LSU defensive back Jordan Toles has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Tigers. Toles was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback this offseason, but has been absent from practice for the last few days.

The Maryland product played in 14 career games for LSU, finishing with 16 total tackles and a half tackle for loss. Head coach Brian Kelly has spoken highly of Toles, hinting at the depth of this secondary.

“I like the versatility of the safety group,” Kelly said. “There’s a little bit more versatility that maybe I didn’t see early on. You see [Greg] Brooks and [Joe] Foucha and Sage [Ryan] and [Jordan] Toles and [Derrick] Davis is flipping around. … There’s a little bit more depth and flexibility at that position than maybe I first thought."

“That, to me, I’m more pleased with that result than maybe I was coming in.”

Toles, a highly-recruited prospect out of high school, chose LSU over Michigan, Penn State and Maryland, among others. A consensus Top-100 recruit, Toles is now back on the market with a number of suitors prepared to take a chance on him.

LSU reeled in a myriad of transfers to their secondary this offseason, namely Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks, Louisiana’s Mekhi Garner, McNeese State’s Colby Richardson and Arkansas transfers Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks.

A revamped unit saw Toles’ chances of getting significant playing time dwindle, especially with the rise of Colby Richardson throughout fall camp.

“Colby Richardson coming in and really showing himself from McNeese State as somebody that can compete for us right away,” Kelly said. “Then Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, a true freshman who’s out there competing at a high level. We’re seeing consistency out of that group.”

The Tigers secondary certainly took a hit with the loss of Toles, but with this group slowly gaining continuity, LSU remains in a solid spot.