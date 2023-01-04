Skip to main content

NEWS: LSU Punter Jay Bramblett Returning For 2023 Season

Bramblett was a bright spot for a struggling special teams unit, set to play his final season of college football in Death Valley.
LSU punter Jay Bramblett is returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter early Wednesday morning.

“This year was the most fun I’ve ever had playing the game and I am excited to see the future of LSU football. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to come here, I’m not ready for it to be over so, see y’all back in Baton Rouge for 2023.”

Bramblett, a Notre Dame transfer who followed head coach Brian Kelly to Baton Rouge, punted the football 49 times for 2,181 yards with an average of 44.51 yards per kick while pushing 18 punts inside the 20-yard line.

In a year where LSU’s special teams unit was certainly the worst piece of this program, Bramblett was a bright spot, routinely putting opponents in difficult situations while flipping the field.

2023 will be Bramblett’s final season of college football where he chases a national championship alongside a number of returning Tigers.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”

