NFL Draft Tracker: Who's In? Who's Out? LSU Players Making Decisions

Brian Kelly continues to reload for the future, but which players will he lose this offseason? Who has declared? Who's coming back?
Brian Kelly and his coaching staff held their exit meetings with players last week, and with decisions being made, we’ve already seen three Tigers declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Aside from BJ Ojulari, Mekhi Garner and Jay Ward announcing their departures, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte shocked LSU nation and broke the news that he will return for his senior season.

What’s next? Could we see more players enter the draft this week?

Here’s an NFL Draft tracker as decisions are made:

BJ Ojulari - Defensive End - Declared

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will enter the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons with the LSU Tigers. The Marietta, Ga. native is fresh off of a First Team All-SEC year, leading this locker room to a season where they achieved the improbable.

Ojulari, who earned the prestigious No. 18 jersey, totaled 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season, but coach Brian Kelly praised him for epitomizing what it means to be a Tiger.

“I would say off the field he embraced the change. He really embraced the mission,” Kelly said for the SEC title game. “That is graduating champions, the excellence that we wanted as a standard here from day one. You need that, right? You need your best players to embrace that. Elected as a captain for us. Led both on and off the field.

Jay Ward - Defensive Back - Declared 

LSU defensive back Jay Ward has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Ward became a versatile piece to the Tigers’ secondary this season, playing safety, cornerback and filling the nickel slot.

Ward finishes his LSU career with 156 tackles, 102 solo tackles, 17 pass break ups, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. The four-year contributor earned time on the 2019 national title team while becoming an essential piece to this squad going forward.

Mekhi Garner - Cornerback - Declared

LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey.

The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound cornerback attains tremendous size and strength for a defensive back, using his physical traits to his advantage once in the SEC.

