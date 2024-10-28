No. 1 Cornerback in America, LSU Commit DJ Pickett Shares Update on Recruitment
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene after revealing a commitment to the LSU Tigers back in July.
The No. 1 cornerback in America chose Brian Kelly's program over Oregon and Miami, but it hasn't stopped the premier programs from reaching out.
PIckett has several ties to the Hurricanes. He's a Sunshine State native with a cousin currently on the roster in Coral Gables.
This fall, Pickett has been on campus several times to check in with Miami, but it hasn't wavered his commitment to the Bayou Bengals.
Despite remaining active on the recruiting scene, Pickett continues vocalizing his pledge to Kelly and Co.
On Sunday, he once again provided insight on where his recruitment stands with the purple and gold after posting via social media a countdown until he enrolls at LSU.
Pickett plans to put pen to paper in December during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early and taking his talents to Baton Rouge.
We've seen outside chatter surrounding his recruitment over the last few months with the Hurricanes "gaining traction" on the trail, but Pickett continues doubling down on where he stands.
The five-star prospect wants to play for LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond. He's been adamant about that during his process and hasn't given an indication that has changed.
“I wish [Oregon and Miami] the best, but I’m at LSU now,” Pickett said after announcing his decision in July. “If you are a DB, and Coach Raymond is at LSU, I feel that’s the right place to be at. That tells you everything right there.”
It was simple. Once Raymond was hired by Kelly and placed back on the LSU staff, Pickett's attention shifted to Baton Rouge.
He believed in the vision Raymond had in place for him in the Bayou State.
"Just the Corey Raymond factor. And it’s Defensive Back U. DBU. That’s a big factor for LSU.," Pickett's father told On3Sports. "The fact they have developed so many DBs. Coach Raymond developed so many DBs at the school. The recruiting is in the pudding. There are so many greats that played at LSU. I’d say history as far as LSU.”
LSU has seen a decline in talent in the secondary over the last few years and Pickett wants to be a key contributor in changing the trajectory of the unit.
With the help of Pickett and an elite cornerback haul set to make its way to Baton Rouge next year, the ceiling is sky high for Raymond's unit.
Pickett will be joined by four-stars Aidan Anding and Kade Phillips after the duo revealed their commitments to LSU last summer as well.
“I feel like they just need the right guys to come in there and change it around,” Pickett said via On3 Sports. “It only takes one year, then it starts rolling from there.”
Now, Pickett remains locked in with the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period inching closer in December.
