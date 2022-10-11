Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Harold Perkins, Program Trusting the Process

It’s officially Florida week as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers look to bounce back in a big way following their loss to Tennessee. For the Bayou Bengals, it remains a work in progress as they continue transitioning to this new phase of LSU football and Kelly reiterated that in a big way Monday afternoon.

Kelly addressed the media where he hit on a number of key subjects regarding his LSU squad. From discussing the usage of Harold Perkins to trusting the process, the Tigers’ decision-maker gave a few key updates.

Here are a few takeaways from Monday:

Where was Harold Perkins on Saturday?

The lack of Perkins against Tennessee was alarming. The true freshman has burst onto the scene rather quickly for LSU, providing tremendous versatility, but the Tigers elected not to put him on the field as much on Saturday.

Kelly detailed what led to the decision as Perkins transitioned to a new position.

"The game was a spread game,” Kelly said on Monday. "You've got two receivers who were out on the numbers. Harold would have had to stand out on the numbers playing the game as the SAM (linebacker). We nickeled out. So we were in a nickel situation. We would have had to change his position to back to inside linebacker for that game. We weren't going to do that."

READ MORE: An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Florida

Perkins has been a major piece to LSU’s defensive success through their first few games. Leading the team in tackles in two of his first four games, the freshman has been extremely effective while lining up all over the field.

Walker Howard's Development

The Tigers' quarterback situation has been a major talking point throughout the first few weeks of the season. With Jayden Daniels at the helm, who has shown some improvement, it has some questioning the trajectory of this offense.

Though Howard is set to redshirt this season, Kelly has been impressed with what he has seen from his youngster in practice and what he can provide this program in the future.

READ MORE: Grading LSU's Offense Following Tennessee Loss

“I'd say every day he gains more knowledge,” Kelly said. “He believes he's better than every quarterback we have, which is awesome. That's what you want. He respects everyone in the room…We have a good feeling about him.”

LSU’s freshman class has proven to be special given the large number of guys already seeing the field. With former 5-star quarterback Walker Howard in their back pocket, the future of this program is in good hands.

Trusting the Process

Kelly and his coaching staff have reiterated that this season is setting the foundation for what’s to come. Perfection wasn’t expected in Year 1 and it’s about getting on the right trajectory for the future of this program.

For LSU, this season is about getting the most out of their players and instilling new habits. It’s a completely different regime than this squad is used to and Kelly has harped on developing his players.

READ MORE: Grading LSU's Defense Through Six Games

“The line is long for those that want to win,” Kelly said. “The line is usually shorter for the line that says ‘Are you willing to do the things necessary to win.’ We just have to make sure our guys are going to do the little things necessary to win. We want them to have emotions… We’re six weeks into the season. This process is a process.”