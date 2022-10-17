Jack Bech Status Update, Armoni Goodwin Ahead of Schedule

It hasn’t quite been the sophomore campaign Jack Bech was hoping to have to this point. Battling injuries from fall camp to now, he’s been banged up for most of the season, with another injury forcing him out of the game against Florida Saturday night.

Bech, who was a major piece to the Tigers’ offense a season ago as a true freshman, hasn’t been utilized much this season with such a deep receiving corps, but LSU has tried to use him in other ways.

Serving as the Bayou Bengals’ return specialist the last few weeks, Bech was solid, but after his second muffed punt of the season coming against Florida on Saturday, LSU could be going another direction at that position.

But from a health perspective, Bech has been battling to get on the field. Now rehabbing a back injury, head coach Brian Kelly provided an injury update Monday afternoon on Bech’s status.

“Jack is day-to-day. He’s got the same back situation which is an L5. It’s cranky,” Kelly said. “Hopefully we can get him up and going. He’s a tough guy. Hopefully we can get him loose enough to where he can play [against Ole Miss].”

Kelly has been adamant on this offense getting Bech more touches offensively while he’s lined up in the slot. If healthy, look for the sophomore wideout to be utilized more this week.

The Tigers have also been without sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin for the last few weeks as he battles back from a significant hamstring injury. Goodwin, who served the role of LSU’s starter in the backfield, was in the midst of a stellar season before the injury.

Kelly provided an update on Goodwin’s status as he’s ahead of schedule and could suit up this weekend when the Tigers host No. 7 Ole Miss.

“We’re going to practice him on Tuesday and see what we can get. He wants to play,” Kelly said. “Our doctors have cleared him. We’ll see what kind of volume we can get out of him and hopefully it goes well during the week.”

Facing off against a gifted Rebels squad this weekend, LSU will need to be at full strength to take down a Top 10 opponent. With Goodwin looking to be available and Bech’s status still up in the air, more updates will come Thursday on where the two stand.