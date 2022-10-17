An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against No. 7 Ole Miss

The Tigers will face another Top 10 opponent this weekend in Death Valley as No. 7 Ole Miss heads to town. Looking to carry their momentum after a dominant victory over Florida, LSU has the chance to continue trending in the right direction.

But they’ll be up against a firepowered offense in the Rebels. With Jaxon Dart under center, who throws one of the prettiest deep balls in all of college football, this secondary will be put to the test. Add in their talented backfield and it makes for a difficult task for this LSU defense.

Here’s an early look at what the Tigers will be up against this weekend:

Passing Attack

It all starts with Dart at the helm. One of the top graded quarterbacks in the SEC, his talent is there, but the weapons he has on the outside certainly help his case. Utilizing his favorite receivers, Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath, the two are putting together stellar seasons for the Rebels.

Mingo leads the the team in receiving yards (507) while Heath leads Ole Miss in receptions with 23. Dart is exceptionally talented when it comes to his intermediate and long balls of 15+ yards. Facing an LSU secondary that has been rather shaky this season, it’ll be quite the test.

One bright spot with the Tigers’ defensive backs has been Mekhi Garner, who continues to be one of the top graded cornerbacks in all of college football. With a daunting task heading to Baton Rouge this weekend, look for Garner to step up in a big way.

Backfield Tandem

Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have been the dynamic duo Ole Miss has needed this season to give the Rebels a balanced offensive attack. Evans has been a solid RB2, but Judkins has been an under the radar star this season.

Already up to 720 yards on 121 rushing attempts, Judkins has been a major component to this team’s success this season. Tack on 10 touchdowns as well, his mix of power and finesse is what makes him such a challenge for opponents.

This LSU defense gave up over 200 rushing yards last weekend against Florida. To see success this weekend, it’s imperative they get into the backfield and slow down the Rebels’ rushing attack Saturday night.

AJ Finley

Finley is the heartbeat of this Ole Miss defense. Leading the Rebels in solo tackles, total tackles and interceptions, the senior safety has been incredibly dynamic this season. Though the Rebels have been inefficient in the secondary, Finley has been a bright spot.

For LSU, they’re success in the passing game against Florida stole the show. How will they look to continue their success against Ole Miss this weekend? It’s of the utmost importance that both Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers continue getting their touches, but the Tigers must monitor Finley at all times.

Look for LSU to attack the Rebels’ secondary Saturday night with offensive weapons that can tear apart their secondary. Despite Ole Miss certainly having their fair share of standouts, if the Tigers can put together another offensive game plan like they did against Florida they’ll outshine the Rebels.