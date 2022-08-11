Skip to main content

Notebook: Fall Camp Practice No. 7

Installation process coming together, Tigers establishing depth at certain positions
It wasn’t the best of weather conditions for the Tigers seventh day of fall camp, but LSU certainly made strides in the right direction. The offensive installation by coordinator Mike Denbrock is showing growth with the Tigers getting into their third down sets on Thursday.

The cornerback depth is beginning to take shape. Coming into fall camp, this position was a spot the coaching staff was concerned about from a depth perspective, but with Jarrick Bernard-Converse back and Sevyn Banks improving, the cornerbacks are looking prepared for the season opener.

Here are a few other tidbits from Thursday’s practice:

Quarterbacks

We’re trying to stay as up to date as possible with this quarterback battle. On Thursday, Jayden Daniels took a majority of first team reps while Garrett Nussmeier took it light today as he nurses a minor injury.

Nussmeier tweaked his ankle earlier this week, sidelining him for much of Thursday’s practice, but it isn’t an injury that is concerning. The redshirt freshman took part in a few drills, taking things slow.

Here is what Kelly had to say of Nussmeier's injury:

There is a growing sense Nussmeier and Daniels are taking control of this quarterback competition with Daniels taking most first team reps Thursday. Brian Kelly spoke on the battle after practice, stating that if Nussmeier was fully healthy he would have also taken first team reps.

Myles Brennan took a majority of his snaps with the second unit. Getting a few plays with the first team, it didn’t compare to the volume Daniels had. Heading into next week, this battle should begin to form some separation, but for now, this staff is continuing to give equal opportunity.

Linebackers

Like the cornerback position, the linebackers came into fall camp with a concern about their depth. Returning Mike Jones and Micah Baskerville, this group had their veteran presence, but it certainly felt as though they were top heavy.

After seven fall camp practices, budding stars have emerged in Virginia transfer West Weeks and freshman Harold Perkins. This coaching staff has raved about Perkins and what he adds to this linebacker unit. A freakish athlete with incredible instincts, it’s only a matter of time until Perkins contributes heavily to this room.

Thursday showed the depth this unit has with Jones really showing his leadership, taking control at times. Kelly spoke highly of the linebackers following practice.

Defensive Line

Thursday’s practice gave us a look at the first team defense against the offense. Defensively, the Tigers went with Ali Gaye, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari up front. This position group is one that has tremendous expectations.

One player that has stood out from the rest is Smith. Just one look at him and he looks the part on the football field. With monster size and gifted athleticism, the sophomore could burst onto the scene this season, just as Ojulari did in 2021.

Final Thoughts

The secondary is a piece of this defense that has shown growth throughout camp. A spot this coaching staff was worried about, they have emerged as one of the Tigers more sound position groups. Louisiana transfer Mekhi Garner and McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson are finding their groove.

This program is getting into a rhythm and looking poised just seven days into camp. As the installation process continues, heading into next week the Tigers should be rounding out their rotations and determining their first team from the second team. 

