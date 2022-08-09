LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock Addresses Media, Talks Growth

The Tigers are only five practices into fall camp, but the strides this offense has made to this point has offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock pleased. Working on their consistency and making sure the playbook is installed has been his No. 1 priority.

Denbrock spoke to the media Monday afternoon following Day 5 of LSU fall camp, hitting on a number of key topics surrounding this Tigers squad.

Here are a few subjects Denbrock spoke on:

Tight End Improvement

Denbrock stressed the importance of tight ends in his offensive scheme and the role they’ll play for this group. Seeing significant improvement from that position puts the LSU offense in a much better place.

“Roles within our offense are earned by consistent play and playing to the standard necessary to be successful,” Denbrock said Monday. “They have the opportunity to earn a role within our offense. What I’ve seen from them is some pretty dramatic improvement from where we were in the spring. It’s an ongoing process, and we’re not where we need to be, but there’s an opportunity there, with a mixture of personnel to have guys at that position who can help this offense.”

A work in progress, this unit will continue working on their consistency, but overall, Denbrock appeared to be pleased with the strides this group has taken from spring camp to now.

New Offensive Line

Returning Anthony Bradford, who was absent for spring camp, certainly helps the depth of this offensive line. Denbrock hit on the growth this unit has made as a whole over the summer and heading into fall camp.

“Anthony Bradford, we didn’t have him in the spring, he’s a very good football player,” Denbrock said. “Dellinger has a chance to either be a starter or add depth. Emery Jones is a young guy that has a lot of the traits we want from an offensive lineman, so we’re trying to get him in position to see whether he can do the job or not. I don’t think there’s been a guy that’s been disappointing at all in how they’ve grinded since the spring. The offensive line drives us. If we don’t have that right, the rest of the pieces have trouble doing their job. That’s focus No. 1.”

It’s a fresh faced offensive line from a year ago to now. Lacking significant veterans within this group, it’ll be a position group that is certainly under a microscope. As this coaching staff dissects their depth and gets rotations locked in, this’ll be a piece to watch throughout fall camp.

Running Back Growth/Noah Cain Showing Flashes

Penn State transfer Noah Cain has been a tremendous bright spot for this LSU running backs group. The Baton Rouge native is making his case for RB1 duties and Denbrock hit on that Monday.

“Noah’s a very intelligent football player, he’s been playing a lot of football and obviously played on a big stage,” Denbrock said. “I think he’s gonna adapt to our offensive scheme very well. I think our offensive scheme fits him very well and I think he’s comfortable with the things we do in the run game, with pass protections so I love the progress he’s made. He’s done a really nice job.”

Denbrock expects his running backs to play a pivotal role whether it be powering through defenders in the run game or catching balls in the backfield. Getting his backs ready for every scenario has been a main focus for Denbrock.

“They are going to be a big piece of what we do,” Denbrock said. “Tight ends, if we can continue their development, and the running backs in particular are just going to make everyone around them better if they become a viable option in the passing game. The more options we have, the more threats we have.”

Final Thoughts

Denbrock having high expectations for his offense is a given considering the lethal weapons this unit has. The Tigers return significant production along with a myriad of fresh faces. With this coaching staff installing the playbook and getting their guys in check, this LSU offense has the chance to be an exciting bunch.

As fall camp rolls on, this group will certainly be interesting to watch with rotations being solidified and a starting quarterback being announced at some point. Denbrock has his work cut out for him, but an embarrassment of riches at his disposal.