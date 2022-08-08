Notebook: Day 5 of Fall Camp 2022

The Tigers are getting into a groove on the gridiron after completing Day 5 of fall camp. As this group continues preparation for their Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, it’s slowly coming together.

Focusing on getting the offensive line rotation in check and getting a feel for their depth, LSU is beginning to click. Getting into the playbook a bit offensively, it was interesting watching the rotations this coach staff went with.

Here are a few notes from today’s practice:

Offensive Line

It’s looking like offensive line coach Brad Davis is giving Garrett Dellinger the opportunity to start at center. The sophomore looks the part through fall camp and is certainly in the mix within this group. Aside from a few mishaps when the offense went against the scout team, Dellinger is getting solid snaps under his belt.

Will Campbell, Tre’Mond Shorts, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier, and Anthony Bradford took a majority of the first team reps. Though it’s too early to necessarily specify the first team from the second team. Freshman Emery Jones has also been a standout through camp.

The offensive line is certainly a position group that many have been in search of answers for, but as fall camp continues, we’re seeing rotations start to set in.

Defensive Notes

Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins absolutely looks the part. With tremendous size and athleticism, Perkins is playing to the five-star ranking he came out of high school with. This linebacker room has its fair share of talent with Mike Jones Jr. leading the way, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Perkins get some snaps this season.

The cornerback mystery continued Monday with Oklahoma State transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse absent. As this group looks to gain continuity on the field, it’s imperative everyone is practicing together.

The defensive line continues to be an eye-opening crew. A position group that is extremely deep, with freshman Quency Wiggins beginning to emerge, this unit will be a force in 2022 headlined by BJ Ojulari. Ojulari was seen rocking his new No. 18 jersey Monday morning.

Quarterbacks

This quarterback battle continues to be the talk of fall camp. Speaking with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock after practice, he spoke on how it’s a slow process that this coaching staff is evaluating play by play.

Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier got snaps with the first team throughout the offense’s plays against scout team with Jayden Daniels following. Nussmeier looked extremely poised today through both drills and running through the playbook.

Head coach Brian Kelly said last week that this first week of practice will not decide who the starting quarterback is, but over the course of the next week or so this coaching staff should gain a better understanding of you they see taking over.

Final Thoughts

The wide receivers need no introduction. Aside from the defensive line, this wideout group is the deepest position group. Kayshon Boutte and Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy are clearly gaining chemistry on the field, working together and making this engine go.

As the secondary continues getting things rolling, its imperative Bernard-Converse remains on the field. Missing him throughout spring and now seeing the Oklahoma State transfer miss practice during fall camp, this position group will need to see this trend slow down.

With five days under their belt, fall camp is now getting into a groove with these players certainly showing it. As starters emerge and this depth chart takes shape, the next few weeks will be exciting to watch.