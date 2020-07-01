Watch: LSU Football Commit Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads at Elite 11 Camp

It's been two productive days at the Elite 11 camp for LSU 2021 commit Garrett Nussmeier, who is one of 20 invited quarterbacks from the class invited to the prestigious quarterback event.

Since arriving to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Nussmeier has done a nice job of capturing his journey at the camp through a daily vlog video. Here he is recapping the first night session on Monday.

On the field, Nussmeier appears to be making an impression on the talent evaluators and on our team over at SI All-American. After day one of the event, Nussmeier was ranked No. 6 by the Elite 11 camp and No. 8 by the crew over at SI All-American.





The SI All-American staff graded out every throw Nussmeier threw on Tuesday on a numeric scale of 1-3. A 3 equates to a money throw - timed and thrown accurately. A 2 equates to an all-around solid pass that got to its target with issue. A 1 equates to an uncatchable pass or a mix of factors leading to an incompletion.

Day two was an even bigger success for the Marcus High School product. Nussmeier improved on his SI All-American ranking to No. 6 with an average 2.37 with 10 “money throws.”

“LSU commitment, got hot and remained that way towards the end of the workout. The deeper and outside the numbers shots in particular were major strengths. He and [Caleb] Williams each hit 10 high-score marks through their workouts,” the SI All-American staff wrote.





Meanwhile, Nussmeier’s Elite 11 ranking dipped slightly from No. 6 to No. 7 after the second day of workouts while Williams remained at the top.

Speaking of Caleb Williams, the top quarterback recruit continues to be the talk of the Elite 11 after stellar back-to-back days. Williams will decide between LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland on July 4.

Nussmeier told LSUCountry before the camp one of the things that excited him most was learning from some of the best quarterback minds around, including long time NFL pro Trent Dilfer. While recapping day one of the three-day camp, Dilfer relayed his thoughts on the future LSU signal caller to 247Sports.

“He’s had to earn a starting quarterback job (roughly) seven times from his dad (Coach Doug Nussmeier taking jobs) moving so much from little league to high school and you can see that with how he carries himself," Dilfer told 247Sports Monday. "He’s a kid that’s free flowing, charismatic and everyone loves him and he can play. This kid generates a lot of power for not being a huge kid. You see a lot of coaches kids that are really robotic. He’s not robotic. I played with his dad in the pros and he’s a better version of his dad. He’s a twitchier, a little more powerful version of his pops.”





Nussmeier will continue to battle for the Elite 11 MVP on Wednesday, something he said has been a goal for him since starting his high school career.

"I'm just gonna go and enjoy the experience, that's been a lifelong dream of mine," Nussmeier said before the event. "I'm a really competitive kid so anything I step into I expect to win. I never go into anything expecting to lose so obviously, the goal is to come up with the MVP. I'm sure that's everybody's goal that's going to be there, that's how most quarterbacks are. It's in our DNA, we want to compete, we want to be the best."