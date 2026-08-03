One Roster Decision Could Separate LSU From the Other SEC Contenders

The LSU Tigers are used to eyes being placed upon them, and that sentiment has been ten-fold since making a coach change that included the hiring of one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, Lane Kiffin.

Taking over the reigns in Baton Rouge, Kiffin will host a roster full of 50 new faces in key positions. With the new talent on the team also comes a new set of expectations placed upon the program as they look to find their way back into the College Football Playoffs.

As part of the SEC, though, there are more than one set of contenders in the league, and if the Tigers want to set themselves apart, finding success on the defensive line could be the difference from a good, to a great, season in 2026.

Why the Trenches Are the Difference Maker

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have become known around the country for their ability to produce one of the best secondaries on a yearly basis, and after a down season for their standards last year, they once again look to reclaim that mantle in 2026. To aid with that, though, the process will begin with the defensive line and their ability to pressure the opposing quarterback.

As one of the positions revamped with plenty of new blood this upcoming season, the Tigers will have plenty of options to pick from, but nailing down the starting front is still part of the equation ahead of the season.

The Tigers have already seen once breakout this year with Deuce Geralds being the star of spring camp, making early waves for just how great the No. 4-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class could be in Baton Rouge. While it would be tough to entrust a true freshman with the starting role, with a solid fall camp, building on success in the spring, that could be exactly what happens.

Another name that will be tabbed as a starter this season includes Malik Blocton, a transfer from the Auburn Tigers who started eight games last season and finished the year with 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack.

The defense will have plenty of depth, but with entirely new faces along the starting front, for one of the most critical position groups on the field, the difference in the result of the upcoming season will fall entirely on their ability to be a strength of group, rather than a hinderance.

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