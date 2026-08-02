Can LSU Football's Spring Momentum Carry Into Fall Camp?

LSU opens fall camp Wednesday, and the question hanging over LSU's football operations building isn't whether Lane Kiffin's roster overhaul was aggressive enough. It's whether the pieces he assembled this offseason can actually function as a unit.

Spring practice offered flashes of promise, but it was also an exercise in patience. Quarterback Sam Leavitt didn't take many reps with his new offense until well into the summer, and nearly every receiver around him is also new to the building.

That combination of a new quarterback, a new receiving corps and a new scheme means fall camp isn't just about tuning up. It's about building chemistry from scratch in a matter of weeks.

FInding the Offensive Coherency

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Leavitt has been cleared and is said to be ahead of schedule physically, but health was never really the concern. The surgery was successful, and the rehab has been efficient; that hasn't been the most glaring question.

The concern now is timing the learning of a new system with a receiver room that's almost entirely unfamiliar with it, too.

Kiffin brought in nine wide receivers through the transfer portal alone, meaning the passing game may not have a settled pecking order until fall camp wraps up. Leavitt's timing with every singe one of his receivers will be key during fall.

There is precedent for optimism, though, as Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. guided Ole Miss to an average of 37 points per game and the No. 2 offense nationally in 2025, and they did it with a quarterback who didn't even arrive on campus until after spring practice ended.

LSU is hoping Leavitt can have a similar season in Kiffin's scheme.

Where Improvements Came This Spring

Runningback Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not every position group is starting from zero. Running back Harlem Berry enters fall camp looking to build on a breakout freshman year, and he split first-team reps with Caden Durham and Dilin Jones throughout the spring.

The run game had to flash this spring with all of the mistakes LSU's offense displayed in early spring. The passing offense found its footing as the practice window went on, but LSU needs to hold onto the cohesion in the backfield.

That competition will definitely continue into August, with a deeper, more veteran room around them after LSU added transfer depth at the position. The continuity in the backfield will let Weis lean on the run game while the passing attack finds its footing and builds its confidence.

A Team Built to Win Now

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's roster has a championship ceiling in Kiffin's first season. It was assembled deliberately, landing three of the top four overall transfer portal prospects.

Programs don't spend that kind of money and roster capital on players ready for the NFL after this season if they don't think they can win now.

It's a clear signal of where LSU is.

The expectations in Baton Rouge don't necessarily leave room for a slow build. LSU wants it now, LSU fans want it now and LSU players can make it happen now.

Still, fall camp will be the real test of whether spring's products were sustainable progress or just flashes.

If the offense clicks early on as it did at the end of spring, LSU can do everything it wants to in 2026.

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