This Five-Star LSU Freshman Might Be Closest to a Starting Role

The general excitement around LSU football is about Lane Kiffin and the impressive transfer portal haul he's bringing. The Tigers have the highest-ranked transfer portal class in the country.

It may take some time during fall camp for this team to gel, but Kiffin did a tremendous job evaluating talent and assembling a quick turnaround. LSU is trying to go from a seven-win team to an SEC championship contender.

For the Tigers to meet those goals, they'll need all hands on deck. That includes the 2026 freshman class, as they welcome in star-studded talent like defensive tackle Lamar Brown.

Could Lamar Brown Become a Starter at LSU?

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley attempts to get past Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive line is highlighted by Princewill Umammielen, who comes over from Ole Miss. He recorded nine sacks last year and should be the team's best pass rusher.

Other key players include Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross and Auburn transfer Malik Blocton. But Lamar Brown could be the most enticing player on this line. If he stands out in fall camp, there is a path to earn significant playing time.

Brown is from Baton Rouge and was the highest-rated defensive lineman in the country, but he played both sides of the ball in high school. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports gave Brown high praise in his scouting report.

"Elite combination of enforcer, athlete, and technician," Brooks wrote. "Looks for leverage and uses it to his advantage. Terrorizes defenders in space as a puller and climber. Legitimately a five-star prospect on offense or defense. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become a high-round NFL Draft candidate."

Those are extremely high aspirations for Brown. If he can live up to that potential, Kiffin and the coaching staff have to give him a look this season. Typically, experienced defensive linemen thrive in today's college football, but Brown has the skill set to make an immediate impact.

The Tigers allowed 124 rushing yards per game, which ranked 10th in the SEC. Kiffin will be looking for run stoppers, which is where a path opens for Brown.

LSU has one of the most talented rosters in the country. It's why there are such lofty expectations for the Tigers to deliver in Kiffin's first season as head coach. The transfer portal players will make the headlines, but it's guys like Brown who fly under the radar. He could be a name people know by November or December.

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