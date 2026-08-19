Lane Kiffin's Thoughts On LSU's AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

LSU heads into one of the most anticipated seasons yet, with the new and improved program under Lane Kiffin making all the headlines this offseason.

With just three weeks left until the season kicks off, LSU ranks as No. 11 in the AP Preseason Top 25 and is ranked the fifth SEC school in the poll.

Coach Kiffin offers his brief input on the Tigers' ranking during the post-practice press conference in the third week of fall camp.

What Kiffin Had To Say

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When first asked about the rankings, Kiffin didn't have very much to say about his immediate thoughts on the No. 11 spot.

"I don't think anything of it, and that's not just a coach speak," said Kiffin.

He goes on to explain that his view on rankings doesn't define the team, saying that he's been at programs where they have been low in the beginning and finished really high, and also starting high in the rankings and finishing low.

"I bet you analytics from the last 2 years of polls from where people finished to where they started have probably been a long way off," said Kiffin.

It's clearly one of the least of his concerns; there's a plethora of things that his new roster has to work out over the next three weeks, which Kiffin was open to sharing with the media.

The Overall Outlook

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the massive portal attack put LSU football on almost every headline this offseason and created a brand new force in Baton Rouge to earn the top-15 spot, the transition impacts are still being seen within the program.

"We barely know our own team, how we'll play cause you have so many new players. There's no way you could figure it out," said Kiffin.

Kiffin and his staff are still trying to piece together the talent puzzle on the roster, managing which players will be used where and how the depth charts will play out among position groups.

It's not a bad problem to have, but the clock is ticking. There's only so much more movement on the offense and breakout stars stepping up on the defense to happen before it's time to nail down secure starters and form elite units on both sides of the ball.

Nonetheless, Kiffin's outlook on the polls puts LSU in a pretty good spot for the outlook of the season. It might not be a top 5 or even top 10 position, but if it's gonna look different by November, then the middle ground might just be the sweet spot.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.