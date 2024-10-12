Pair of LSU Wide Receivers Unlikely to Suit Up Against Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7
No. 13 LSU is just hours away from suiting up against the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels with the Bayou Bengals preparing to be without a pair of wide receivers.
On Friday night, the SEC released the latest Injury Report for the prime time showdown in Baton Rouge with both programs updating the statuses of their injured players.
For the Tigers, both Chris Hilton Jr. and CJ Daniels were downgraded to "doubtful" after being listed as "questionable" on Wednesday's initial report.
For Hilton, the redshirt-junior is yet to make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp. In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran sidelined since the middle of August.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process to this point:
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
For Daniels, he reaggravated a knee injury he suffered in the past, and despite initial tests coming back positive, all signs point to the Liberty transfer missing Saturday's battle.
The first-year Tiger has played an integral role for the LSU offense as a blocker along with his surefire hands.
Now, LSU will likely be without both wideouts in Saturday's contest with the Tigers falling back on Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Mason Taylor and Zavion Thomas as the primary pass catchers.
Here's a look into the full LSU-Ole Miss Injury Report:
The LSU Injury Report:
LB Harold Perkins Jr. – Out
WR Kyle Parker – Out
RB John Emery – Out
DE Princeton Malbrue – Out
OL Kobe Roberts – Out
LB Jake Ibieta – Out
DT Jacobian Guillory – Out
WR Chris Hilton Jr.–Doubtful
WR CJ Daniels–Doubtful
RB Caden Durham–Probable
DT Jay’Viar Suggs–Probable
LB West Weeks–Probable
DT Jalen Lee–Probable
The Ole Miss Injury Report:
CB Cedrick Beavers – Out
WR Izaiah Hartup – Out
RB Logan Diggs – Out
OL Jayden Williams – Out
RB Matt Jones–Out
DE Princely Umanmielen–Questionable
DT JJ Pegues–Questionable
OL Jeremy James–Questionable
DT Akelo Stone–Questionable
S Louis Moore–Probable
WR Tre Harris–Probable
