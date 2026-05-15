Ranking Every LSU Offensive Position Group by Confidence Rating

The LSU Tigers have undergone a complete overhaul heading into the 2026 season, with a change at the helm as Lane Kiffin takes over the program, and the roster is seeing a massive reshaping from a year ago.

Kiffin went to work over the offseason, overhauling the LSU roster, constructing a team that could compete in his first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers bring in 40 players from the transfer portal, the No. 11-ranked high school recruiting class, and a few returners from the 2025 squad.

The Tigers will look to reestablish their dominance on the offensive side of the ball and have just the coach for the job, with Kiffin being notorious for his explosive offenses over the years. LSU has plenty of talent on offense, but here's a ranking of each offensive position group by confidence level.

1. Tight End

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It's a bit unusual when the strongest part of an offense is in the tight end room, but when the headliner of the room is Trey'Dez Green, the Tigers' tight end position is the position group to have the most confidence in.

Green had a breakout season in 2025, becoming one of the top tight ends in the country, ending the year with 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns. The huge six-foot-seven target has the frame and the athleticism to be a weapon that Kiffin can build his offense on.

2. Running Back

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham runs against Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tigers' backfield returns a dynamic duo in veteran Caden Durham and sophomore Harlem Berry. The duo was the two leading running backs for LSU's offense a season ago, combining for 996 yards and five touchdowns.

Durham has been reliable in the Tigers' running back room as he enters year three in Baton Rouge. In his two seasons of work, the running back combined for 1,258 career rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Berry, on the other hand, cut out a role for himself as a true freshman, recording 491 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2025.

3. Quarterback

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt against the Houston Cougars. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most important position on the offensive side of the ball will be entrusted to Sam Leavitt. The quarterback has shown his talents during his two seasons at Arizona State; however, the question rests on whether he can get back to that form.

Leavitt is working back from a foot injury that plagued his 2025 season, being the biggest cause for concern. If the quarterback can get back to the level that he found back in 2024, the LSU offense will be one of the best units in the country; however, that won't be known until Leavitt hits the field.

4. Offensive Line

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The entire LSU roster is seeing a remodel headed into the season, and that hits the hardest for the Tigers' offensive line. The Tigers have an anchor in transfer Jordan Seaton, who has been one of the top left tackles in the country, and returning veteran center Braelin Moore to build the unit.

However, after those two players, the other three spots in the starting offensive line are filled with question marks. The Tigers will have to shore up their three other starters on the offensive line and get the players to play as a unit to protect Leavitt.

5. Wide Receiver

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III grabs a pass with pressure from Georgia Bulldogs safety Zion Branch. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another position group that received a massive reshaping is the Tigers' wide receiver room. Kiffin completely rebuilt the position room with 10 wide receivers coming from the transfer portal for the 2026 season.

The wide receiver corps has the talent with the likes of transfers Winston Watkins Jr. and Eugene Wilson III; however, with the number of new parts at the positions, it may take some time to get everyone on the same page.

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