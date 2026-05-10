Comparing LSU's Returning Production To the 2025 Team

Following head coach Lane Kiffin's hiring, the LSU Tigers saw relatively drastic turnover as players ran out of eligibility, entered the 2026 NFL Draft and went into the transfer portal.

Kiffin and Co. worked to fill in the holes left by these players' departures, recruiting the No. 1 transfer class from the portal window and bringing in several highly-touted freshmen from the class of 2026.

As the Tigers embark on a new season in the Kiffin era, here is a look at what their returning production looks like compared to what the 2025 team produced throughout last season.

LSU Lost Several Starters, But Won't Fall Far In Production Thanks to Transfer Class

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LSU's losses in returning offensive players include heavy hitters, such as starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, offensive linemen Carius Curne and Tyree Adams and wide receivers Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, and Zavion Thomas.

Nussmeier was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round on draft day, while Curne and Adams both departed through the transfer portal. Anderson, Hilton and Thomas were also all drafted to the NFL, going to the Browns, Commanders and Bears, respectively.

With all of these losses in offensive production, Kiffin turned to the transfer portal to fill the majority of the gaps. He succeeded, recruiting top players such as former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, former Ole Miss wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and former Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

With a highly-ranked list of transfer prospects arriving in Baton Rouge, the Tigers made up for the majority of their offensive production and feature several returning players who are ready to make an impact this year despite not seeing as much field action in 2025. Among these players are running backs Harlem Berry and Caden Durham, with Berry set to start in his second season with the Tigers, with Durham assisting him on the second string.

That list of returners also applies defensively, with linebacker Whit Weeks and defensive back DJ Pickett set up to have breakout seasons. Weeks suffered from a broken ankle in September 2025, taking him out of almost the entire 2025 season until the Tigers' final game in December, and is expected to pick back up where he left off after having an extremely productive freshman season with 125 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2024.

Overall, LSU is facing a return of 61% of its eligibility, ranking No. 30 nationally according to ESPN.

The Tigers are now working to gel together their group of transfers, hoping to come out in the fall as a model of a successful team in the NIL era.

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