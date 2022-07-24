A Look Into LSU Football's 2024 Recruiting Class

Though it’s early, the LSU 2024 recruiting class is rolling, securing their fourth commitment of the cycle Saturday evening. Head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are sitting at four commits thus far with a few high level prospects.

Things got going with four-star safety Maurice Williams committing in June and the string of commitments has been rolling ever since.

Here’s who the Tigers have in their 2024 class to this point:

Tayvion Galloway - Tight End

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. Only entering his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

Galloway became commit No. 4 in the 2024 class after the Tigers also welcomed four-star athlete Joseph Stone earlier this month. This is a huge win for Brian Kelly, who lands a versatile tight end with tremendous upside.

Joseph Stone - Athlete

Standing at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, Stone is about as gifted of an athlete this coaching staff could ask for. Reeling in 37 offers according to Rivals, Stone has been a hot name on the market with LSU coming in and taking the Georgia native.

The Tigers are beginning to form a pipeline from Loganville, Ga. to Baton Rouge with 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty committing to the Tigers this offseason as well. Daugherty plays with Stone at Grayson High School, one of the top football programs in the country.

Adding Stone into the mix is a big commitment for the Tigers. To dip into the Grayson High School talent pool is good news for Brian Kelly and this staff as they look to continue reloading their roster year after year.

Xavier Atkins - Linebacker

At 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he is about to enter his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

A standout at the LSU Elite Camp back in June, Atkins really made his presence felt all over the field. Talking with defensive coordinator Matt House afterwards, it was clear the two could be a match made in heaven.

Maurice Williams - Safety

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment exploded this spring.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers in June where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit this summer and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

His visit with LSU saw one-on-one time with both Coach Kelly and Coach Cooks, making him feel right where he needed to be. Ending the visit with a workout with Kerry Cooks, it added more fuel to the fire to commit to the Tigers.