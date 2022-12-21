Safety Michael Daugherty Signs Letter of Intent With LSU, First 2023 Signee

Michael Daugherty is the first commit in the 2023 class to put pen to paper and sign his letter of intent to LSU.

The 4-star safety out of Loganville, Ga. is officially a Tiger. It’s been a push for Daugherty, but after an in-home visit with Brian Kelly a few days back, the dynamic defensive back reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers and made it official on Early Signing Day.

Daugherty’s Scouting Report:

The 6’1”, 180-pound playmaker actually hovers around the second level, i.e. linebackers, quite often. When Daugherty comes down to the box, he’s impactful against the run and as a blitzer. To be good at either, there’s one common denominator.

Recognition. When Daugherty sees a particular movement from an offensive lineman, running back or tight end, for instance, he’s off and makes a beeline for the ball carrier. He does not hesitate. Daugherty’s explosiveness is very good and it helps him reach his destination much quicker than most players.

Daugherty’s take off is still only part of the equation as he navigates through traffic very well with good vision, knowledge of how to avoid blockers, and the ability to stay low when striking an offensive player. His mentality is well suited for linebacker play actually. He’s very aggressive. Having a good understanding of his role helps him maximize his performance.

That’s why Daugherty can also move onto the edge and essentially be an outside linebacker and blitz. He knows when to go full tilt or pull back on the throttle and change direction to find the player with the football. Still a part of recognition, Daugherty transitions into athlete mode quite well.

His versatility also includes being a traditional safety as well. Daugherty can get back and play the football in the air when needed. He can come down from his safety position and be the “robber” after the snap of the football and attempt to intercept a pass during a crossing route or anything else coming across the middle of the football field. He’s been coached well at Grayson, so nuances like post-snap adjustments such as being the robber are nothing new to him.

As for where Daugherty will play for the Tigers long term, that’s dependent upon the team LSU plays during any given Saturday. Against spread teams, he could certainly be the hybrid linebacker-safety that plays in the slot. His coverage skills, physicality and ability to blitz would all work well there.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”