Sam Leavitt Bounces Back vs. Mississippi State, But The True Tests Are Still Ahead

Sam Leavitt gave LSU exactly the response it needed Saturday. Now comes the challenge of carrying that performance into the games that will decide the Tigers’ season.

After a disappointing overtime loss at Kentucky, Leavitt completed 31-of-38 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in LSU’s 31-0 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers improved to 5-2, and their quarterback delivered his first interception-free game of the season.

For a player who entered Saturday with eight interceptions through six games, that was a meaningful step forward. Leavitt helped LSU establish control early and gave Mississippi State few opportunities to get back into the game.

A Response LSU Needed

Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The difference showed on LSU’s opening possession.

Leavitt finished an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Wilson III. After LSU’s defense forced a turnover, he followed with another scoring drive, finding Jackson Harris for a 27-yard touchdown to put the Tigers ahead 14-0.

Harris did plenty of work after the catch on that score, fighting through defenders to reach the end zone. That is part of what LSU needs from this offense: Leavitt getting the ball to his playmakers and allowing them to finish.

A second touchdown connection with Harris, this time from 17 yards, extended the lead to 21-0 before halftime. LSU had given itself room to breathe, and Leavitt’s three first-half touchdown passes were a major reason why.

His performance also showed that LSU can produce through the air without asking him to carry the running game. Leavitt finished with just 11 rushing yards, while his season totals moved to a 70.1% completion rate, 14 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Saturday provided a clear example of how productive he can be when he completes passes consistently and protects the football.

The Next Step Is Consistency

The circumstances still matter.

Mississippi State played without starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and leading rusher Fluff Bothwell. LSU’s defense shut out the Bulldogs, allowing Leavitt to spend the afternoon building on a lead rather than chasing the game.

Those absences affected the contest, but Leavitt still had to execute against Mississippi State’s defense. He deserves credit for doing so.

The question is whether he can repeat that execution when LSU has less room for error.

In the loss to Ole Miss, LSU rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game before falling short. The Kentucky loss added another close defeat. Saturday gave the Tigers a needed response, but it did not recreate the late-game situations they failed to finish in those losses.

That remains the next test for Leavitt: protecting the ball, extending a possession and finishing a scoring opportunity when the outcome depends on it.

A Long Road Ahead

LSU heads to Auburn next, followed by home games against Alabama and Texas before road trips to Tennessee and Arkansas. The Tigers are 5-0 at home and 0-2 away from Tiger Stadium, making the trip to Jordan-Hare an immediate opportunity to change that record.

Leavitt does not need four touchdown passes every week. He needs to make Saturday’s ball security a habit and give LSU dependable quarterback play when a game gets tight.

Against Mississippi State, he helped the Tigers take control early and keep it. That is progress worth recognizing after the frustration at Kentucky.

The remaining schedule will determine how much that progress means. Leavitt gave LSU a performance it can build on Saturday. His next job is to carry it on the road.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.