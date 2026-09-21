What We Learned About LSU's Offense After Loss to Ole Miss

LSU's first loss of the 2026 season came in the most anticipated game of the college football season. A 32-24 defeat fell on LSU at the hands of Ole Miss in Lane Kiffin's first trip back to Oxford since he left the Rebels for the Tigers.

The Tigers rallied from a 24-7 deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but a Sam Leavitt interception in the final minute sealed the outcome and dropped LSU to 2-1.

The final score obscured just how uneven LSU's offense looked for long stretches of the night. Between a struggling quarterback, an overwhelmed offensive line and yet another slow start, this game exposed real issues Kiffin's staff will need to address before conference play gets tougher.

Sam Leavitt's Up and Down Night

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt finished 16-of-27 for 158 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown on 17 carries for 63 yards. But he also threw the game-sealing interception.

Those numbers came with long stretches of inaccuracy, as he completed just 9 of 14 passes for 51 yards in the first half while averaging only 3.6 yards per attempt.

Kiffin didn't hide his frustration afterward, saying Leavitt missed a chance on third down in the red zone and adding that he still believes practice matters for the Tigers’ QB1.

Kiffin is making clear that Leavitt's execution needs to catch up with his talent. It echoed a season-long pattern: Leavitt also threw three interceptions, two in the red zone, in LSU's win over Louisiana Tech the week before.

Part of the issue traced back to Leavitt's own decision-making under duress. He wasn't always protected well enough to run the offense effectively versus the Rebels, but he made things worse by escaping the pocket too early in several cases, ignoring open targets and sailing off-platform throws incomplete even when his line was holding up.

For a quarterback brought in from Arizona State specifically for his ability to extend plays with his legs, that instinct felt like it has become a cop out rather than an asset.

There were flashes that showed why Kiffin pursued him so aggressively in the portal. His legs kept LSU's comeback alive, including a fourth-and-4 scramble for a first down and a touchdown run that trimmed the deficit, as well as multiple runs behind the line to keep the play alive and find something down field.

The Offensive Line Got Manhandled

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU came in off two strong performances up front, but Ole Miss flipped the script from the opening series. The Ole Miss defensive line dominated the LSU offensive line, and unlike the previous week, every lineman struggled on this night.

That breakdown had a direct effect on Leavitt's rhythm and patience. Leavitt was under duress early and often, and it affected his pocket presence for the majority of the game, even as Dilin Jones provided a bright spot in the run game that the offense couldn't sustain consistently.

The pressure also forced LSU into predictable, obvious passing situations on third down. The Tigers converted just 2 of 11 third-down attempts against Ole Miss' front, a number that reflects both the line's struggles and the ripple effect it had on the rest of the offense's play calling.

A Slow Start LSU Couldn't Fully Escape

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) adjusts his helmet during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, LSU's offense needed time to find traction. The Tigers went three-and-out on their opening offensive possession, and Ole Miss capitalized with a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

The hole only deepened from there. Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was nearly untouched in the pocket for most of the first thirty minutes, putting LSU in a hole that demanded a near-perfect second half to overcome.

To LSU’s credit, it did answer.

LSU started the momentum before halftime with a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and then it came out and reeled off 17 unanswered points in the third and early fourth quarter to tie the game at 24-24, showing the offense could function once it settled in.

But by the time that version of the offense showed up, LSU had already spent its margin for error, and Ole Miss had enough answers for LSU’s strengthen defensive effort left to escape with the win.

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