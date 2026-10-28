Sam Leavitt Faces His Biggest Challenge Yet Against Alabama

The LSU Tigers enter their bye week before their toughest stretch of the season. Three of LSU's final four games are against ranked opponents.

Lane Kiffin can earn a vote of confidence if his team defeats the Alabama Crimson Tide after the bye week. So can Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt is playing his best football as LSU's quarterback, but he'll have his toughest test yet.

A Chance to Prove Himself

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt hands the ball to Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt was the highest-rated quarterback in the transfer portal. Kiffin brought Leavitt to lead the Tigers back to the top of the SEC. However, Leavitt's early-season moments were masked by turnovers.

Leavitt had eight interceptions through his first six games. A great play was typically wiped away by a costly turnover. Fans began questioning his ability to lead LSU.

Something changed in the Tigers' 31-0 win over Mississippi State. He finished with four passing touchdowns, seven incompletions, and, most importantly, didn't turn the ball over.

He followed that outing with a tremendous performance against Auburn. Leavitt threw for 387 yards with four total touchdowns, and again, no turnovers. LSU's offense appears to be gelling at the right time and is playing at a high level.

"Well, Sam has done a really good job," Kiffin said on Sunday. "He took care of the ball really well and played good on the road. So, credit to Sam and the offense for going on the road and playing really clean football."

Kiffin is emphasizing turnover margin during the bye week. He mentioned that LSU leads the SEC in total offense and defense. However, the Tigers have a negative turnover margin. While Leavitt has protected the football well, that trend has to continue if LSU wants to win out.

Alabama leads the SEC in interceptions (12). The Crimson Tide have forced an interception in every game this season. Alabama's secondary excels at reading a quarterback's eyes and can make Leavitt pay.

Kalen DeBoer's team has looked vulnerable over the last few weeks, but the Tigers cannot afford to lose the turnover battle. One costly mistake by Leavitt could quickly change the outcome.

Leavitt has earned LSU's trust with his play against Mississippi State and Auburn. But now the real test arrives. Can Leavitt deliver and bring the Tigers to the doorstep of the College Football Playoff? Or will he resort to old habits and watch LSU's season wither away?

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