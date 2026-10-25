Lane Kiffin Finally Has the Road Performance LSU Fans Have Been Waiting For

Auburn had just given its crowd a reason to believe.

Byrum Brown’s touchdown run trimmed LSU’s lead to 17–10 in the second quarter Saturday. A week after beating Georgia, Auburn was within one possession at home, with an opportunity to turn another SEC game into a fight.

Three plays later, Sam Leavitt found Jackson Harris over the middle. Harris turned the completion into a 70-yard touchdown, and LSU had its answer. Before halftime, Leavitt added a rushing touchdown to push the advantage to 31–10.

That stretch explained why this victory mattered.

The Tigers Handled Business

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) fails to control a pass before going out of bounds as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin’s Tigers left Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 38–17 win that ended LSU’s eight-game SEC road losing streak. More encouraging than the margin was the way they established control and kept Auburn from making the afternoon uncomfortable.

Winning on the road was the next test of LSU’s progress. There is no home crowd to rescue a stalled possession or supply energy after a defensive stop. When the opponent finds momentum, the response has to come from the field.

LSU supplied it repeatedly.

Consider the possession before Harris’ long touchdown. Pinned at their own 5-yard line, the Tigers drove 95 yards in 14 plays. Kiffin went for fourth-and-2 at LSU’s 31, and the offense converted before eventually reaching the end zone on a touchdown pass to Trey’Dez Green.

The decision carried risk. It also showed confidence in an offense capable of doing more than waiting for favorable field position.

That matters for a program trying to establish what it can trust on the road. LSU sustained a long possession, converted a consequential fourth down and then showed it could score quickly when Auburn threatened to close the gap. Those are different demands, and the Tigers handled both.

Leavitt gave that confidence substance. He finished with 387 passing yards, three touchdown passes and another score on the ground while playing without a turnover for the second consecutive week. LSU scored on five of its six first-half possessions.

An offense that productively changes the assignment for its defense. Auburn had to chase the game, and LSU made that pursuit difficult.

The Tigers held Auburn to 67 rushing yards on 35 attempts and recorded 12 tackles for loss. Auburn’s offense struggled to produce enough consistent movement to challenge LSU’s lead.

The matchup had presented a major test of LSU’s physicality. Auburn had just beaten Georgia, giving LSU reason to take its ability to control a game seriously. On Saturday, the visiting Tigers established the terms.

That is how a road victory becomes convincing. The offense builds separation, and the defense makes the opponent work for every chance to erase it.

There are still reasons to keep the result in perspective. One afternoon cannot establish lasting consistency. LSU’s scoreless third quarter also leaves room to demand a more complete offensive performance.

But the significance of Saturday does not require declaring every problem solved.

Auburn entered with evidence that it could beat a top opponent. LSU arrived with a road losing streak hanging over the program. By halftime, the visiting Tigers had forced Auburn to play from three touchdowns behind.

Kiffin now has a performance he can point to when asking his team to carry its standards beyond Baton Rouge.

The next step is repetition. LSU has shown it can take command in an SEC opponent’s stadium. Fans have reason to expect that confidence to travel again.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.