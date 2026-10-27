LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the week of Oct. 26 following his outstanding performance in the team's 38-17 win at Auburn. The win was the Tigers' first road win since Aug. 30, 2025, and their first road win against an SEC opponent since Oct. 19, 2024.

In the first half of the season, Leavitt struggled to place the ball accurately, accumulating 8 interceptions in six games for the Tigers. Since LSU's 35-34 loss at Kentucky, the redshirt junior has turned his game around, earning him conference honors.

Leavitt has a career day

Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt set multiple career-highs at Auburn, accounting for 432 yards for the Tigers. The quarterback had a career-high 387 passing yards in the game, including a 70 yard completion to Jackson Harris for a touchdown in the second quarter. His 2,173 total passing yards on the season are tied for fifth in the nation.

The redshirt sophomore accounted for four touchdowns in the Tigers' victory over Auburn, including 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Leavitt is tied for 13th in the FBS in passing touchdowns this season with 17 and is fourth in points responsible for with 152.

The Tigers' quarterback also had a career-high 32 completions out of 45 attempts on the day. Following the performance, Leavitt ranks 12th in the nation in completion percentage at 70.3. He also became the second quarterback in LSU history to have back-to-back 30-completion games, with 31 completions in LSU's win against Mississippi State the week prior.

Most notably, Leavitt did not have an interception in the Tigers game against Auburn. It was his second straight game without an interception after having one in six straight games for LSU.

What this performance means for the Tigers

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to running back Harlem Berry (22) during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback's performance this weekend, along with the return of Trey'Dez Green, raised expectations for LSU's offense.

The defense has carried the Tigers through the season, ranking fourth in the nation in total defense. LSU had also heavily relied on the run game, averaging 192 rush yards per game.

Leavitt's performance proved that LSU can have a balanced offense in both the passing and receiving game. The quarterback had patience in the pocket, something he lacked in the earlier part of the season.

With the toughest part of their SEC schedule still to come, LSU will look to Leavitt to continue to have confidence in his passing game against in conference opponents.

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