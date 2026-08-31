Clemson vs. LSU Opening Odds for College Football Week 1 (Lane Kiffin Favored in Debut)

A new era of LSU football begins on Saturday night, as Lane Kiffin makes his debut as the program’s head coach in a massive matchup against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

This is the second straight season where Clemson and LSU are facing off in Week 1, and the Tigers held on to win in 2025 (17-10) at Clemson. Now, they’ll be at Tiger Stadium with a chance to make a splash in the AP Poll next week.

LSU is the No. 11 team in the country and has Heisman candidate Sam Leavitt leading what should be one of the best offenses in the country. Kiffin is a mastermind on the offensive side of the ball, and he led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff last season before taking the LSU job.

Clemson is coming off a rough season where Cade Klubnik didn’t live up to expectations, but Swinney and Co. are hoping for a better season in 2026 with Christopher Vizzina (a senior) under center.

Clemson enters the 2026 campaign unranked, but that could change with an upset win on the road against LSU.

Oddsmakers have set LSU as a clear favorite in what is arguably the best matchup on Saturday in Week 1. There is a ton of College Football action across the weekend, as multiple top-25 teams play on Sunday and SMU and Florida State close things out for the week on Monday.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for Clemson vs. LSU, and make sure to stay tuned with SI Betting for our betting preview, picks and more for this game and several others this week.

Clemson vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via Fanatics Sportsbook

Spread

Clemson +10.5 (-110)

LSU -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clemson: +325

LSU: -425

Total

51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Based on these odds, LSU has an implied probability of 80.95 percent to win this game, and over 62 percent of the spread bets at DraftKings are on Kiffin’s squad to win.

Clemson has a win total projection of just 7.5 this season, so it may be a down year for Swinney’s team. Meanwhile, LSU is in the mix to make the College Football Playoff, sitting in third in the odds to win the SEC ahead of Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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